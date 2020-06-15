Messi was a milestone in the first game for Barcelona

Messi’s goal during the second half of the relegation threatened Mallorca – with his right foot, not leaning to the left – meaning Argentina had become the first player to score at least 20 goals in 12 consecutive La Liga seasons.

He produced two assists in a 4-0 victory that sent Barcelona five points clear of arch-rival Real Madrid before Los Blancos beat Eibar 3-1 on Sunday night and narrowed the gap to two.

The Messi Argentine jersey was not stopped on the pitch on Saturday, and the record six-time Ballon d’Or winner was photographed. He was intercepted by security and taken to an escort.

Arturo Vidal opened the scoring for Barcelona in the second minute after Messi converted a perfect cross from Jordi Alba and Messi put Alba in the 79th.

The other Barcelona goal came from Martin Braithwaite, who was signed as an emergency striker out of a modest leg in February, following a long-term injury to Usman Dembele and Luis Suarez.

Brathwaite scored his first Barcelona goal in the 37th minute on the roof of the net.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Braithwaite told Barcelona TV. “It was amazing to score my first goal and it is important to get started, especially today.

“I’ve been working a lot on this break and I’m looking forward to playing this game and hopefully achieving that goal. I’m happy, really happy.”

Barcelona hosted second-leg Leganes on Tuesday before a tough test on Friday at third-placed Sevilla.

It is bidding for a third consecutive league title The turbulent period

“It is true that we are improving, but I am very happy with the team’s performance after a long time,” said Barcelona manager Quick Setien, replacing Ernesto Valverde who was sacked in January.

Costa’s goal is dedication

In Sunday’s opening game, Diego Costa dedicated his goal to Champions League hopeful Atletico Madrid to Virginia Torresilla, who is playing for the Atlటిtico women’s team in a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

The Spanish international last month underwent surgery to remove a benign brain tumor after the operation was successful.

Costa grabbed his jersey after the equalizer in the 39th minute.

Torresilla later tweeted her thanks.

Atletico’s city rival, Real Madrid, at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium – usually home to a young team – is renovating the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Toni Cruz, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo Vieira topped Real Madrid 3-0 in 37 minutes on 16th-placed Ibar.

Two other major European football leagues, the English Premier League and Italy’s Serie A, will reopen on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively, leaving no fans on the field.