Mets and Yankees stars joined MLB players in the Black Lives Matter video

Aaron Judge was the first voice heard in a nearly minute-long clip by the MLBPA on Monday night to talk about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We are told that our peaceful pleas are not being made at the right time, in the right way,” the video begins, Judge leading a team that includes teammates Aaron Hicks and other New York stars. .

“We were told to wait, but we remember when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. warned that the word ‘wait’ almost meant ‘forever’.

“We can’t wait any longer,” the players said in the 56-second video. “We make our voices louder, for all of us and all those who can’t.”

“Eight minutes and 46 seconds is enough to lift the knee,” says Stanton, then others. “Doing what is right. Saying something to acknowledge the suffering of the black community. You are excited for us, but you must be excited with us now. When we need you most. Black lives matter. “