Mexico earthquake: 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Oaxaca

The quake struck at 10:29 am local time (11:29 a.m. ET), about 6.8 miles southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan in the state of Oaxaca near El Coel.

At least five people died, according to Mexico’s National Civil Protection Service coordinator.

The deaths included a 22-year-old woman and a man, Alejandro Murat of Oaxaca state government said.

Oaxacan Health Services has reported common casualties from the earthquake to some community hospitals in Pochutala, Puerto Escondido and Pinotepa National and elsewhere. According to Murat, both hospitals are dealing with coronavirus patients.

“We are affirming [damages] This is because the hospital also has Covid cases on the Oaxacan coast, ”he said in a radio interview with Radio Fermula, adding that the severity of the losses was not specified. The National Civil Protection Service has reported the first death after a structure collapsed following an earthquake just east of Huatulco, a popular tourist destination. Authorities reported a power outage across the state capital and the outbreak of a hospital in Oaxaca. The earthquake can be felt as far as Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. In the capital city of Mexico City, 190 miles north of the earthquake center, the quake struck and the sirens lamented. A tsunami of 0.68 meters (2.2 feet) was observed in Acapulco and 0.71 meters (2.3 feet) in the Salina Crew. The previous tsunami warning was revised, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, which forecasts waves up to a meter (3.3 feet). The loss in the state of Oaxaca is mild to moderate U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) ShakeMap. Estimates made by the USGS indicate that localized casualties and damage are possible, but fewer than 100 deaths and less than 100 million deaths. However, in this model there is only earthquake shaking and there are no impacts from potential tsunamis along the coast. READ President talks, Modi challenges China Recent earthquakes in the region have caused secondary risks such as tsunamis and landslides, the USGS said. Previous estimates have quantified the magnitude of the quake at 7.7, but it has been revised to 7.4 (and additional revisions are possible). Mexico is one of the most seismically active regions in the world and has a history of devastating earthquakes. The country is on top of three large tectonic plates and their vibration causes regular earthquakes and occasional volcanic eruptions. In 2017, Two powerful earthquakes In two weeks, the country was hit, demolished buildings, roads cracked and hundreds of people were killed. One is 7.1 magnitude and the other is 8.1 magnitude. Mexico City is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes, as its soft and wet soil is shaken and liquefied, in which dust becomes dense liquid when sufficiently entangled. This breaking story has been updated with additional reporting.

