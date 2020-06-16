World

Mexico temporarily forbids workers to travel to Canada because of coronavirus

by Adam D. Crook
“This is a temporary pause to determine the circumstances surrounding security conditions on the farm,” said a Mexican government official who had first-hand knowledge of the negotiations, but who was not authorized to speak on the matter.

Over 60,000 migrant workers travel to Canada each year for seasonal work in agricultural industries. The moratorium means there are currently 5,000 Mexican workers waiting to arrive in Canada.

Ambassador Juan Josమె G గోmez Camacho has been in daily communication with the Canadian government on behalf of the Mexican government, and weeks after completing a 14-day detention order, hundreds of Mexican workers with Kovid-19 are trying to understand why and how they were affected. In Canada, the official said.

CNN has confirmed that two migrant workers from Mexico have died in the past few weeks and dozens of workers have been hospitalized.

Religious homes and packing facilities and greenhouses on farms have contributed to the spread of the virus, the local health department in Windsor-Essex, Ontario, said.

The province of Ontario has been hit hard by the outbreak, and its premier said Monday that no one should blame migrant workers for the illness.

“They came here. They’ve been self-isolated for two weeks and they’ve taken it since they were here,” Premier Doug Ford said. “I don’t want to point a finger at these hardworking migrant workers. They are good people, they understand well and they are hardworking.”

