Mexico temporarily forbids workers to travel to Canada because of coronavirus

“This is a temporary pause to determine the circumstances surrounding security conditions on the farm,” said a Mexican government official who had first-hand knowledge of the negotiations, but who was not authorized to speak on the matter.

Over 60,000 migrant workers travel to Canada each year for seasonal work in agricultural industries. The moratorium means there are currently 5,000 Mexican workers waiting to arrive in Canada.

CNN has confirmed that two migrant workers from Mexico have died in the past few weeks and dozens of workers have been hospitalized.