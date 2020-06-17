Michelle Caruso-Cabrera is the husband of AOC Super PAC fundraisers

Campaign records have revealed that Rep. Alexandria Okazio-Cortez’s Democratic primary challenger, GOP-backed husband, is pumping money into the Super PAC, which is intended to end the congressional career of Freshman Firebrand.

According to a preliminary report filed with the Federal Elections Commission, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera’s husband, investment banker and Republican Party donor Stephen Dziard, is listed as the biggest donor of the fight for Our Communities at Super PAC.

Two donations totaled $ 30,000 in April – nearly three-quarters of the $ 42,500 raised.

The group has received more donations since April, which will be reported in its next FEC filing on June 20, three days before the Bronx-Queen’s congressional seat.

Super PACs may receive unlimited contributions from individuals, corporations, trade unions or other political action committees for the purpose of advocating for or against the candidate.

But FEC spokeswoman Judith Ingram said the move could not be “consulted or cooperated with any candidate.”

A source close to the pro-Caruso-Cabrera / Anti-AOC group – who requested anonymity – said only “we are going to participate” when the group financed congressional advertising or mailers before the final in-person. Voting on Tuesday, June 23.

Wednesday marks five days of voting for nine consecutive days before the primary day, but many New Yorkers are mailing in absentee ballots during the coronavirus pandemic. That means many in the 14th Congressional District have already voted – and the effectiveness of the 11th hour attack against the AOC may be limited.

The source said the AOC’s two-year voting record would certainly be a fair game.

Caruso-Cabrera criticized the Democratic Socialist Ocasio-Cortez vote against the COVID-19 relief package and Amazon’s plan to find a new headquarters along the Queen’s Waterfront.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the two participated in two virtual debates, but Caruso-Cabrera first blamed a congresswoman for refusing to participate in a third-person debate sponsored by the Parchester Times.

Ocasio-Cortez shocked the political world in 2018 when he overthrew former Congressman and Queen’s Democratic Party chairman Joe Crowley in the party primary. She has since become a rising star in the political left.

Dizard and Caruso-Cabrera were married in 2014 and now live in Sunnyside, Queens, a congressional district.

According to FEC data, Dizard has donated $ 400,000 to Republicans since 1990 and, since 2014, 500 130,500.

He donated $ 24,000 to “Winning Women 2016” – funded by Republican women candidates: PAC: Upstate New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, former Virginia Republican Barbara Comstock, former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte, Alaska Sen. Lisa Manson Arizona Sen. Martha McSally.

He donated 7 2,700 in 2016 to the campaign of Marco Rubio to the GOP Florida Sen.