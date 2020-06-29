Mike Henry no longer listens to Cleveland in ‘Family Guy’

Henry, who also voiced the role on the now-canceled “The Cleveland Show”, posted on Twitter Friday evening that it was an honor to play the role for 20 years.

“I love this character, but people of color should play color roles,” he said. “Because of that, I’m out of character.”

The announcement comes just days after the Fox show announced “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” No longer are white actors the voice of non-white characters . The decision came just months after Hank Azaria said he would no longer voice his voice over the popular “Simpsons” character, Apu, who was criticized as a racist, stereotypical and degrading portrayal of the South Asian people.

But there are also other nonwhite characters voiced by white actors in “Family Guy,” voiced by Tricia Takanawa and Alex Borstein, voiced by matrix Lois Griffin.