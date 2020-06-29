Mike Henry no longer listens to Cleveland in ‘Family Guy’

Henry, who also voiced the role on the now-canceled “The Cleveland Show”, posted on Twitter Friday evening that it was an honor to play the role for 20 years.
“I love this character, but people of color should play color roles,” he said. “Because of that, I’m out of character.”
The announcement comes just days after the Fox show announced “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” No longer are white actors the voice of non-white characters
. The decision came just months after Hank Azaria said he would no longer voice his voice over the popular “Simpsons” character, Apu, who was criticized as a racist, stereotypical and degrading portrayal of the South Asian people.
But there are also other nonwhite characters voiced by white actors in “Family Guy,” voiced by Tricia Takanawa and Alex Borstein, voiced by matrix Lois Griffin.
Henry is one of many white actors who are retiring
All of this has been a part of pop culture lately Race count,
Creators and actors of color demand accountability From Hollywood and the entertainment industry
.
Also seen this week was veteran comedian Jenny Slate Quit her role in “Big Mouth.”
Missy Foreman-Greenwald, a young mixed-race girl. In a description posted on Instagram, Slate wrote, “Black people should play black characters in an animated show.”
“At the beginning of the show, I argued that I was allowed to play ‘Missy’ because her mother was Jewish and white – I was. But ‘Missy’ was also black, and black characters in the animated show had to be played by black people.” She said.
Kristen Bell quotes her own “extensive right.” Also announced
She is leaving her role as a mixed-race character on the Apple TV + animated series “Central Park.”
Bell and the creative team behind the show “saw the cast of Molly as the perfect opportunity to be represented – as if we had drawn her to play a black or mixed race actress and give Molly a voice that resonated with all the nuances and experiences of the character,” they wrote in a statement.
Alison Brie voiced by Vietnamese character Diane Nguyen on Netflix’s “Bojack Horseman” Speaking on Friday
, Wishing she hadn’t been voiced for the role.
“Now I understand that people of color, always people of color, must be heard. We have missed a great opportunity to represent the Vietnamese-American community with certainty and respect, for which I am truly sorry,” she wrote. “I appreciate all those who have stepped down from their voiceover roles in recent days. I have learned so much from them.”
