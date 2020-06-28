Mike Pence, Pelosi Conflict on Implementing the Face Mask Command

Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday that the Trump administration is leaving the states to decide whether face masks are necessary to protect against coronavirus – but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the nationwide mandate on face shields is “long overdue.”

Asked about the rise of coronavirus cases in the south – and after Texas Greg Abbott urged residents to wear masks amid the rise of cases there – Pence said each state was “in a unique situation.”

“One of America’s intellectual issues is the principle of federal, state and local control. We have made it clear that we want to defer to governors. We want to defer to local authorities,” Pence told CBS News “Face the Nation” On a Sunday.

Host John Dickerson said the coronavirus, which killed more than 127,000 Americans, was “unaware of federalism” and questioned why there was no coordinated national response.

“If we take that approach, we will never have success in the great New York City area. We have never had success in Michigan or New Orleans because, from scratch, we have worked in partnership with governors to make sure they have what they need when they need it, and to adapt to the unique circumstances of their states, ”Pence said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Pelosi, ABC News “This week,” The US represents 4 percent of the world’s population, but represents 25 percent of cases worldwide.

“This is life and death. … We don’t have a vaccine, and we don’t have a cure. God is willing and will enable science, we will soon, ”she said, adding that there are tools to combat the spread.

When asked if it is mandatory to wear a mask across the country, the California Democrat said, “Oh, it’s definitely too long for that.”

“And my understanding is, the Centers for Disease Control recommends the use of masks, but they shouldn’t be demanding because they don’t want to demean the president,” Pelosi said.

“And the president should be an example. You know, real men wear masks. Be an example to the nation and wear a mask. It’s not about protecting yourself. It’s about protecting others and their families. “

There are more than 141,000 COVID-19 cases in Florida and a record high for the past several days – including 9,585 on Saturday and 8,530 on Sunday.

Texas registered a record 5,996 cases on Thursday, up from 5,707 on Friday.