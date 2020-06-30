Milton Glazer: The designer for the Bob Dylan poster noted, the NY logo died at 91

Who wrote Ganesh Setty, CNN

Milton Glazer, co-founder of New York Magazine and renowned graphic designer behind the “I ♥ NY” logo, has died, according to the magazine.

His 91st birthday, Glazer died FridayHis 91st birthday, The obituary of the magazine Said. His wife, Shirley Glazer, told the New York Times that the cause of death was a stroke and he also suffered from kidney failure. She was not immediately reached for comment by CNN.

“On behalf of the New York family, my thoughts are with Milton’s loved ones today, especially his wife Shirley. We have lost a great designer and a great New Yorker,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement to CNN.

One street vendor had a 2009 “I ♥ NY” T-shirt. Credit: George Rose / Getty Images

Born in 1929, Glazer began his design for science and art development at Cooper Union in New York City. According to Glazer’s website, he opened Pushpin Studio in 1954 with several former classmates, which “had a profound impact on the direction of global graphic design”.

By 1968, Glazer co-founded New York Magazine with Clay Felker and served as president and design director until 1977.

Glazer is best known for creating the iconic and ubiquitous “I ♥ NY” logo. It was created in 1977 to promote tourism in New York State amid the city’s crime, infamous blackout and widespread economic hardship.

His concept sketch, which is part of the permanent collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is written in red on a paper envelope.

Prior to that, Glazer was widely acclaimed for a 1960s psychedelic poster for Bob Dylan’s “Greatest Hits” album.

Glazer’s fame grew with this poster for the Bob Dylan album in the 1960s. Credit: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Beyond his most famous designs, Glazer’s work has been featured in permanent collections at the MoMA, the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, and at the National Archive and Smithsonian Institute in Washington DC.

According to the National Endowment of the Arts, Glazer is the only graphic artist to have performed one-man shows at both the Center Georges Pompidou in Paris and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

He was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2009.

Glazer designed the Brooklyn Brewery labels

Credit: Mike Larry / Getty Images North America / Getty Images

“Milton Glazer’s work is everywhere: in the logos of your supermarket, in the posters you see from the sidewalk, and in the identity of New York,” the magazine’s editors wrote in a statement. “The cover logo he wrote for the first issue of New York Magazine is not mentioned in your screens and in your mailbox: it is very durable. We are still using it 52 years later. We are sad to hear – but what a great life he lived. “