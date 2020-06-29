The bill now goes to the Mississippi government. Tate Reeves said he would sign legislation that would send him to state legislators to remove the Confederate symbol.

The bill, which cleared the state House by 91-23 votes and the state Senate by 37-14 votes – continues to be the nation’s most racist justice protest as Mississippi lawmakers continue to change their flag in recent weeks. Mississippi is the last state in the nation, whose flag bears the Confederate symbol. The flag, first adopted in 1894, features red, white, and blue stripes with the Confederate War Emblem in the corner.

The Bill A commission to develop a new flag design without the Confederate symbol bearing the phrase “In God, We Trust”. Mississippi state voters will vote on the new design this November.

Reeves, Republican, He said Saturday that if the Legislature passes a bill removing Confederate images from the state flag this weekend, he will sign it.

"We should not be under any illusion that the vote on the Capitol is the end – it is work before the state is united and I want to work night and day to do this," Reeves said Saturday. The Mississippi House and Senate both passed a resolution Saturday to begin the process of changing the flag. State Rep. Jeremy Anderson, a Democrat from Mass Point, praised House lawmakers for passing the resolution, saying, "Changing the flag is long overdue." Anderson also said, "It's a unique opportunity. We don't want to ruin it." After Saturday's vote, Jefferson Davis' great-grandson, Bertram Hays-Davis, agreed with the potential change of the Mississippi flag that "the flag of war has been hijacked" and that "Mississippi does not represent the entire population." "It's historic and it's a legacy. A lot of people see it that way, and God bless them for that legacy. So put it in a museum and honor it or keep it in your house, but the flag should represent the entire population of Mississippi. I'm surprised we're finally going to make that change." Hayes-Davis told CNN's Ana Cabrera in a "newsroom" Saturday.

