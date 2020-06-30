sport

NBA and Players’ Union, source in Orlando’s courts to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’

36 mins ago
by Niki J. Layton
News First reported by ESPN And comes Athletes in all sports are called for justice In the deaths of police black men. Both the League and the Players’ Association have previously announced the goal of collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice.
Many former and current NBA players have issued similar statements, posted social media posts, or written about subsequent protests Death of George Floyd In police custody.
LeBron James Officer Floyd kneeling on a picture on Instagram, with Colin Kaepernick on the other side with the words “It … … why” and “Do you understand now !! ??” ! ?? Or is this still unclear to you ?? # Stay Wok. “
Michael Jordan In a statement after Floyd’s death he wrote that he was “very sad, really sad and just plain angry.”
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Protesters defended the powerful Op-Ed for the Los Angeles Times earlier this month.

“African Americans have been living in a fiery building for many years. The fires are getting close and the smoke is burning. In America, racism is like dust in the air.

The 2019-2020 NBA season begins July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The season was discontinued on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN’s Allen Kim contributed to this report.

