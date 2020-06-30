NBA and Players’ Union, source in Orlando’s courts to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Protesters defended the powerful Op-Ed for the Los Angeles Times earlier this month.

“African Americans have been living in a fiery building for many years. The fires are getting close and the smoke is burning. In America, racism is like dust in the air.

The 2019-2020 NBA season begins July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The season was discontinued on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.