NBA to keep ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the courts for the rest of the season

The NBA’s plan to highlight social-justice issues begins from the ground up when the game begins to re-ar.

Courts used for games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla., Have “Black Lives Matter” painted on them, ESPN reported Monday.

The NBA uses three areas on the Disney site, as 22 of the league’s 30 teams have finished the regular season from July 30.

Since the death of George Floyd, the National Basketball Players Association and League have discussed methods to promote messages of equality and police reform, provoking protests nationwide and around the world.

Chris Paul, president of the NBPA, an Oklahoma City Thunder guard, recently told ESPN that players are allowed from the league to wear words that promote social justice instead of their names on uniforms.

“We’re trying to shed light on the diverse social justice issues that the guys around our league continue to talk about day in and day out,” Paul said. “People say in Orlando that there is no social justice in everyone’s mind. With these jerseys, it won’t go away. “

According to Paul, “Black Lives Matter” or “I Can’t Breathe” or the names of George Floyd, Briona Taylor or Ahmed Arbury can be found in uniform. Taylor and Arbury also died in this year’s shootings.

The WNBA will also follow the lead of the NBA and, according to ESPN, put “Black Lives Matter” on the courts at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., For the 2020 season. The report states that WNBA players may wear pregame shirts with the phrase “say her name”, seeking to focus on Taylor and other women who have been subject to police brutality.