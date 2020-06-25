Nearly 1 in 3 pilots in Pakistan have fake licenses, aviation minister said

Addressing the National Assembly of Pakistan, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said 262 pilots in the country “did not take the test themselves” and were paid by another to sit on their behalf.

“They have no flying experience,” he said.

Pakistan has 860 active pilots for its domestic airlines – along with the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flagship in the country – including many foreign carriers, Khan said.

The PII immediately took effect on all pilots holding fake licenses.