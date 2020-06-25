World

Nearly 1 in 3 pilots in Pakistan have fake licenses, aviation minister said

1 hour ago
by Adam D. Crook
Addressing the National Assembly of Pakistan, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said 262 pilots in the country “did not take the test themselves” and were paid by another to sit on their behalf.

“They have no flying experience,” he said.

Pakistan has 860 active pilots for its domestic airlines – along with the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flagship in the country – including many foreign carriers, Khan said.

The PII immediately took effect on all pilots holding fake licenses.

“The PIA admits that fake licenses are not just a PIA issue, but are spread across the entire Pakistani airline industry,” said spokesman Abdullah Khan, adding that some fake pilots also fly for foreign carriers.

The results of the investigation were announced Wednesday as part of a preliminary report on the plane crash that killed 97 people in the southern city of Karachi on May 22. The PIA plane crashed Upon departure from Lahore, all the passengers and crew of the plane were killed.

Khan did not specify whether the two pilots on Flight PK 8303 had fake licenses.

According to the report, pilots have been chatting about the coronavirus and repeatedly ignored the warnings of air traffic controllers before the plane landed in a residential area near the airport.

“The pilots were discussing the corona throughout the flight. They were not paying attention. They were concerned about the coronavirus and their families,” Khan said, adding that the pilots were “overly confident.”

According to Khan, the air traffic controllers told pilots three times that the plane was too high and they should not attempt to land, but “the captain ignored the instructions.”

The pilots tried to land – without lowering the landing gear.

“The aircraft hit the runway surface in its engines,” the report said. The engines scrubbed the runway, causing sparks and irreparable damage.

The pilots dragged the plane back into the air, but the damaged engines failed and caused the plane to crash, the report said.

