entertainment

Netflix announces Ava DuVernay-led series on Colin Kaepernick

56 mins ago
Add Comment
by Henry L. Joiner
2 Views
Netflix announces Ava DuVernay-led series on Colin Kaepernick
Henry L. Joiner
Written by Henry L. Joiner

Streaming giant Announced A new limited series called “Colin in Black & White” from Ava DuVernay based on Kaepernick’s high school years.

Kaepernick appears in the series and adds his voice to the project.

The limited series runs for six episodes and reunites DuVernay with Michael Starbury, who also writes as executive producer.

DuVernay and Starbury have previously collaborated on “When They See Us,” which received 16 Emmy nominations.

In 2016, Kaepernick made national news when he refused to stand because he played the national anthem before the NFL games. He said he did this to protest police shootings of African-American men and other social injustices faced by blacks in the United States.

Doing so helped him become a person A symbol of the fight against police brutality and racial injustice.
“This series focuses on Kaepernick’s formative high school years, giving him a meaningful insight into the actions and experiences that led him to become an activist today,” Netflix said Advertisement.
DuVernay, who also The news was celebrated on TwitterKaepernick’s protest action “ignited a national conversation about race and justice, with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally.”

“Colin’s story has a lot to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than telling this story with a team at Netflix,” she said.

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the series.

READ  Chase Rice criticized a packed concert in Tennessee

You may also like

About the author

Henry L. Joiner

Henry L. Joiner

Extreme social media buff. Typical reader. Zombie evangelist. Future teen idol. Avid travel enthusiast.Wrote more than 30 columns for City Line, the city supplement of The Hitavada, topics ranging from films, to politics, to current affairs and even television serials. Also wrote features, city reports, profiles, a film review, and covered special events like a film production house launch, college fests press conferences and industrial events.

View all posts

Leave a Comment