Netflix announces Ava DuVernay-led series on Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick appears in the series and adds his voice to the project.
The limited series runs for six episodes and reunites DuVernay with Michael Starbury, who also writes as executive producer.
DuVernay and Starbury have previously collaborated on “When They See Us,” which received 16 Emmy nominations.
In 2016, Kaepernick made national news when he refused to stand because he played the national anthem before the NFL games. He said he did this to protest police shootings of African-American men and other social injustices faced by blacks in the United States.
“Colin’s story has a lot to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than telling this story with a team at Netflix,” she said.
Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the series.
