Netflix announces Ava DuVernay-led series on Colin Kaepernick

Streaming giant Announced A new limited series called “Colin in Black & White” from Ava DuVernay based on Kaepernick’s high school years.

Kaepernick appears in the series and adds his voice to the project.

The limited series runs for six episodes and reunites DuVernay with Michael Starbury, who also writes as executive producer.

DuVernay and Starbury have previously collaborated on “When They See Us,” which received 16 Emmy nominations.