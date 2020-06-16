North Korea blew up its liaison office in Kaesang, which is used for talks with South Korea

The four-story building is located in the town of Kaizong on the North Korean side of the non-military zone that divides the two countries. Black smoke was seen on the site Tuesday afternoon from the South Korean side of the border.

The liaison office has been closed since January 30 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the South Korean unification ministry said. The ministry said the South Korean staff had not come to the building since then.

North Korea has not claimed responsibility for the demolition of the building, but Pyongyang has issued several threats to Seoul in recent days. Recent a North Korean state media published a statement Tuesday Pyongyang said it had launched an “intensive retaliation campaign” in response to a group of defectives planning to use balloons to send anti-North Korean leaflets north of the DMZ.

North Korea said the pamphlets violated the agreement signed by Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at their first summit in 2018. “Both leaders agreed to halt all hostilities and eliminate their means of broadcasting through loudspeakers and distributing leaflets.” Along the shared boundary. It is illegal for average North Koreans to use information that the country’s powerful propaganda does not approve of, and doing so would have dire consequences.