North Korea is sending troops to inter-Korean cooperation sites

Seoul, South Korea – North Korea on Wednesday said it would send troops to closed-line inter-Korean cooperatives in its territory, reinstate guard posts, reopen military maneuvers in the frontline areas, and cut off tensions with South Korea. Two years ago.

The announcement is the latest in a series of provocations by North Korea that experts believe moves to pressure Seoul and Washington that have stalled amid nuclear talks. On Tuesday, North destroyed a vacant inter-Korean liaison office in its territory.

Although North Korea’s recent actions have not led to clashes or bloodshed, it has still escalated to levels of hostility on the peninsula since Pyongyang entered nuclear talks in 2018.

The North General Staff said it would deploy military units to the Diamond Mountain Resort and Kaizong Industrial Complex just north of the heavily fortified border. The two sites, which were built with South Korean financing, have been shut down over the years due to inter-Korean disputes and U.S.-led sanctions.

The North said it would resume military maneuvers, re-establish guard posts, increase military readiness in border areas, and open propaganda balloons towards South Korea. These measures reversed the agreements reached in September 2018 between Korea aimed at reducing military tensions along the border.

The South Korean military has expressed regret over the North Korean announcement and warned that the North could face unspecified consequences if it violates the 2018 agreement.

At the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Jeong Dong Jin told reporters that South Korea is maintaining military readiness and will try to prevent military tensions from escalating. Vice Consolidation Minister Suh Ho warned that South Korean assets remaining in the two cooperation sites should not be destroyed.

Under the 2018 agreements, Korea has both ceased direct firing drills, eliminated some land mines and destroyed guard posts in the world’s most heavily armed border.

Some experts have argued that these actions would jeopardize South Korea’s security rather than North Korea’s, since Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons are intact.

North Korea will dismantle South Korean-built structures, equipment and other assets in two cooperative locations before military drills and missiles and shells are fired into the sea, said Cheong Siang-chong, an analyst at the Seong Institute. In South Korea.

Cheong said the deterioration of relations is now “inevitable,” and South Korea’s propaganda loudspeaker may respond with broadcasts and reopening of joint military drills with the United States.

Some analysts see North Korea’s provocation as an attempt to secure concessions from Washington and Seoul, which at the time was hit by sanctions and worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. They say North Korea will be disappointed as Seoul restrains its separation from Washington to resume joint economic projects with Pyongyang.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said on Wednesday that it had taken recent steps to avenge South Korea’s failure to prevent activists floating propaganda leaflets on the border.

The destruction of the building on Tuesday “reflects our angry people’s eagerness to punish the human scum that has challenged our country’s great honor and prestige. South Korea is closely monitoring its moves and said North Korea is setting the intensity and time for its additional steps.

Kim Yong Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has separately revealed that South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in’s recent offer to send Pyongyang special ambassadors to ease tensions has been rejected by North Korea.

Kim Yo Jong, who spearheaded the North’s recent rhetoric against South Korea, called it a “little farce” and a “trick” to get out of Moon’s crisis. Moon recently asked North Korea to return to talks and make progress with South Korea.

In response, Yoon Do-han, one of Moon’s senior presidential advisers, called Kim Yo Jong’s statement “very rude,” “irrational” and “unwise.” Yoon warned that South Korea would no longer tolerate such statements, while expressing regret over North Korea’s promotion of South Korea’s offer to send ambassadors.

The exchange of verbal salvos between Korea is very unusual in the Moon government, which has had greater ties with North Korea since taking office in 2017. Moon has criticized North Korea for being too lenient even when it conducts open arms tests aimed at the South. Korea.

Moon, who met Kim Jong Un three times in 2018, is a driving force behind diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington, including the first summit between Kim and President Donald Trump in Singapore in June 2018.

Relations between the Koreas have been strained since the fall of the second Kim-Trump summit in early 2019 due to a confrontation over sanctions.