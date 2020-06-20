Top News

North Korea plans to release anti-South Korea leaflets

5 hours ago
Add Comment
by Barbara C. Arroyo
5 Views
North Korea plans to release anti-South Korea leaflets
Barbara C. Arroyo
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo

North Korea has decided to take a pamphlet from South Korea’s playbook.

Outraged officials in the Hermit Kingdom have been ill for years with anti-regime propaganda pamphlets used by South Korean North Korean defenders in balloons and bottles.

By returning to Seoul, and extending its ally to the US, the North Koreans have accumulated a pile of leaflets “big like the hill”, denouncing South Korean and North Korean defectors that they will soon head south. State news agency KCNA reported Friday.

On the Korean Peninsula last week, Kim Jong Un’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, threatened military action against the South when he ordered a liaison office between the two countries.

The South Korean military stopped sending anti-North propaganda on the border in 2010.

Many groups led by the Defenders, including US allies, have sent food, dollar bills, mini-radios and flyers via balloons or river bottles to the north over US sticks and borders of South Korean news. .

South Korea’s unification ministry called North Korea’s anti-South campaign “sad” and urged the country to abandon the plan.

READ  Tulsa Rally: Trump Fates During a Epidemic Threatening Protesters

You may also like

About the author

Barbara C. Arroyo

Barbara C. Arroyo

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

View all posts

Leave a Comment