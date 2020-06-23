Novak Djokovic tests for coronavirus after the Adria Tour event

The Adria Tour in Jadar last weekend was mired in controversy after the final cancellation of Grigor Dimitrov’s positive test.

World No. 1 tennis star Djokovic, who will play in Sunday’s final, confirmed on Tuesday that he and his wife, Jelena, had tested positive for Kovid-19 after returning to Serbia, and his children’s results were negative.

In a statement posted on his website, Djokovic defended organizing the Adria Tour, a four-step charity event in the Balkans.