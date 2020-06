The Adria Tour at Jadar last weekend, Embroiled in conflict After the final cancellation of the positive test of Grigor Dimitrov.

World No. 1 tennis star Djokovic, who will play in Sunday’s final, confirmed on Tuesday that he and his wife, Jelena, had tested positive for Kovid-19 after returning to Serbia, and his children’s results were negative.

In a statement posted on his website, Djokovic defended organizing the Adria Tour, a four-step charity event in the Balkans.

“All of this was born of a philanthropic idea. It warms my heart to see all the funds raised go towards the people who need it and how everyone responds to it,” said the 17-time Grand Slam champion.

“We have hosted a tournament when the virus is weak, and we believe the conditions for the tour are fulfilled.

“Unfortunately, this virus is still there, and it’s a new reality that we’re still learning to deal with and live with.

“I hope things will get easier with time, so we can all resume our lives the way they are. I am very sorry for each person’s infection. I hope it doesn’t complicate anyone’s health and make everyone feel better.”

Djokovic said he will be alone for the next 14 days and will do another test in five days.

‘Boneheaded’

With the ATP Tour discontinued until August 14, the Adria Tour kicked off in Serbia earlier this month and both events were attended by fans.

Eight players competing in Jadar last weekend were physically photographed, posed for photos, and played basketball together. Croatian Borna Koric has confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Fellow player Nick Kyrgios called the tour a “bonehead”, pointing out the lack of social distance between tennis great Chris Evert players.

“Everything we have done in the last month, we have done with a pure heart and a sincere purpose,” Djokovic’s statement also said of the Adria Tour.

“Our tournament aims to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion across the region.

“The tour is designed to provide some competitive tennis for established and upcoming tennis players from southeastern Europe.