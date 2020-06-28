Novak Djokovic: The forgotten week for world No. 1 after the exhibition tennis fiasco

Instead, the top Serb participates in a loss-making exercise after his show tour in the Balkans, which is supposed to be a moment of upheaval during a game break due to the coronavirus pandemic, as Djokovic, his wife Jelena, three other players, three coaches and one player’s pregnant wife tested positive for the virus.

Unlike other show events during the pandemic, Adria Tour had limited social distance, playing to crowded stadiums, players hugging each other and pounding, playing basketball and dancing together.

“He doesn’t have a good lockdown,” British sports marketing expert Tim Crow said bluntly in a phone interview with CNN Sport.

When Djokovic announced he would host the Adria Tour in May, the tennis seemed to be slowly emerging from the shutdown, leading to Wimbledon’s first cancellation since World War II.

Adria Tour, which will be played in four cities from June 13 to July 5, has attracted three-time Grand Slam finalist Dominic Thiem of Austria, Alexander Zverev of World No. 7 and three-time major semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov Bulgaria, et al. Djokovic’s 24-year-old brother, Jordje, was named tournament director.

Djokovic said at the inaugural press conference on May 27 that he and his family were happy to announce the series. He emphasized that “all the proceeds from it” will go to humanitarian organizations, before proudly announcing that all players will play for free.

He said the visit would comply with local regulations and regulations.

Belgrade party

When Djokovic played his first match with fellow Serb Viktor Troycki on Saturday afternoon, June 13 in Belgrade, 4,000 spectators filled the stadium close to the Danube River, with some fans wearing masks. The players, best friends, hug after Djokovic won in straight sets.

They also shook hands with the umpire while the ball children handed out their towels. They later took selfies with fans and signed autographs.

Serbia and Croatia, where no major virus has spread, have recently lifted several lockdown measures. But the Serbian government is still asking people to stay one meter away. The lack of social distance has come as a surprise to many.

“Is it like the coronavirus has passed?” Former British number one Greg Rudeski wrote on Twitter Two days later. “How is it handled and why is there no concern for public social distance and face masks. I know dolls in Serbia, but why would they do this?”

The reckless nature of the event, which came just days after 20,000 spectators attended a soccer match in Belgrade, also surprised Crow, the former chief executive of London-based sports marketing agency Synergy.

“It’s a screw-up,” he said. “As soon as you turn on the TV, ‘stop for a second, what’s going on here?’ And unfortunately, we all know what happened. “

Behind closed doors

The limited social distance on the Adria Tour is in contrast to other shows during the pandemic in the US, Germany, Britain and France, all behind closed doors.

Patrick Mouratoglou, the longtime coach of Serena Williams during the lockdown, said he wanted to host an event at his academy in the south of France, where he would join the government. This sent him a long list of protocols implemented in his Ultimate Tennis Showdown Series.

“I wanted to make sure it was not at risk for anyone,” Mouratoglou said in a phone interview Friday with CNN Sport.

Testing all players on the day before each weekend match, fans, handshakes or ball-sharing between players, gloves and masked ball Children and children have enough distance between each seat in the box.

Djokovic defended the limited social distance of the crowd, speaking on the ceremonial opening of the Adria Tour the day before the match against Troika.

He stressed that Serbia has “good numbers” compared to other countries. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there were 13437 cases in Serbia, of which 264 were fatal. In neighboring Croatia, 2,483 cases were reported, including 107 deaths.

“You can also criticize us and say it’s offensive, but I don’t like to call it what’s right and wrong for health,” Djokovic said. “We’re doing what the Serbian government tells us.”

Dimitrov is the bomb

The next phase of the Adria Tour, June 20-21, has once again attracted thousands of spectators Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrzej Plenkovic briefly met Djokovic. Players and fans need not adhere to social distance rules, as Croatia eases its lockdown actions before the event.

The bomb shell announcement made by Dimitrov on Sunday 21 June said that he tested positive for coronavirus.

While the organizers quickly canceled the entire series, many of the other players were tested the same night. Then, on Monday, Croatia’s Borna Korik confirmed that he was also tested positive, while Zverev, former US Open champion Croatia’s Marin Cilic and Russia’s Andrei Rubelev all promised positive self-isolation for 14 days.

Troy revealed that he had tested positive immediately, and later, on Tuesday, Djokovic confirmed that he and his wife, Jelena, had done the same. Troy’s pregnant wife, Djokovic’s fitness coach and Dimitrov’s coach, are also positive. Then on Friday, Djokovic’s co-coach, Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, revealed that he had also tested positives.

“He was a young man and could easily bear it,” she said. “I also think this virus is close to the end, so it looks like a second wave of corona. It’s not as strong at the beginning.”

“It’s horrible, very horrible, what they write (international media), but we get used to it. They can’t wait until it (bad news) happens. It’s clear they have something against Novak.”

Denied

The condemnation was quick, and Australia player Nick Kyrgios labeled it a “bonehead decision” to move forward with the incident. “It’s not surprising how many people tested positive,” said Britain’s Andy Murray after seeing some pictures of the post-event party in Belgrade and Children’s Day.

The blame game was quickly in full flow, with Djokovic’s father pointing his finger at Sturzan Dmitrov.

“Why did this happen? The reason is that the man (Dimitrov) got sick. Who knows, who knows where it happened. Obviously he’s not tested here but elsewhere and I don’t think that’s right,” the world’s No. 1 father said RTL Croatia.

“He’s done you a lot of harm in Croatia, as a family and as a Serbian,” Djokovic’s father continued to point at Dmitrov.

Dimitrov’s agent did not immediately respond to CNN Sport’s request for comment, but he told other media, “Gregor came straight to Belgrade after three months of complete isolation. He needed to be tested for coronavirus, not in Belgrade (first stop) or later in Jadar.”

Reputable?

This is not Djokovic’s only brush with controversy during the pandemic.

Shortly before the start of the Adria Tour, Djokovic, who chairs the men’s ATP Tour’s Player Council, angered some players by not attending the US Open in New York in late August. They wanted to limit the player’s entries to just one extra person.

In April, he raised eyebrows, saying he was against the idea of ​​getting vaccinated for Kovid-19. And in May, he suggested during an Instagram Live Contaminated water can be cleaned with positivity.

“He’s always been an extraordinary thinker,” Crow said. “That’s part of his makeup.”

But Crow, who has worked with some of the biggest companies in the world, didn’t think the collapse of the Adria Tour would hurt Djokovic’s personal brand.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s just blinking,” Crow said. “He did it with the best of intentions and he realized he was screwed. And everyone screwed up once in a while.”

A Djokovic spokeswoman did not respond to CNN’s request for comment at the time of publication.

Djokovic earned $ 33 million last year from corporate contracts with seven sponsors, including rocket manufacturer Head and French carmaker Peugeot. Forbes

If it weren’t for the virus, he might well be tying or surpassing Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as the most successful male player of all time.

When the game stopped in March, Djokovic won five of the last seven majors, taking his total to 17.

Instead of chasing his sixth Wimbledon title in the next fortnight, Djokovic spends most of his time alone with his family.