NYPL releases Junetean Reading List for children

In honor of Junetean – now scheduled to be a statewide holiday – the New York Public Library has released a Black Liberation Reading List for young readers.

The list comes from the NYPL’s 95-year-old Schoenberg Center for Research in Black Culture and contains over 65 book titles aimed at teaching children and teenagers about black experience, history and current events.

“It is important to remember, honor and celebrate Junetine, a pivotal moment in the history of our country, and the tremendous impact it has had on today’s events,” said Schoenberg Center Director Kevin Young in a press release. On June 19, 1865, the oldest June 19 holiday in the United States liberated the last US slaves – Galveston, Texas.

“Without honest thinking and discussion, there would be no progress,” Young continued, adding that if everyone took the time to better understand the black experience, “real change can happen.”

The list includes “A for activist” and “antiracist baby”, as well as Jacqueline Woodson’s “Brown Girl Dreaming” and “The Day You Begin”.

The library makes available “as many e-copies of titles” as possible to browse through the library and borrow. Digital collections.

The Schomberg Shop Manager Rio Cortez began making the list after the assassination of George Floyd.

“Many of our patrons connect with the Schaumburg shop specifically for books by black and brown authors whose work enables black and brown children to see themselves in complete and dynamic ways,” says Cortez.

Last week, the Schoenberg Center released the Black Liberation Reading List for Adults. In eight days, the library said it had already received 7,000 checkouts.

In June and next week, many of the books listed will be read by authors, politicians and librarians on the library’s social channels. The full virtual programming list is shared Site of NYPL.