Pakistan Stock Exchange: Mulitil dies after gunmen attack PSX in Karachi

Among the dead were police and security personnel, said Mohammed Azim, a senior local volunteer who runs the Eid Rescue Center.

Azeem said rescue and paramilitary security personnel were on the scene of the ongoing operation.

The video shows security and barricades outside the stock exchange in Karachi, CNN affiliate Geo News said.

Abid Ali, director of Pakistan Stock Exchange, told a news conference in Geo News that four attackers entered the compound and opened fire, but were killed by security forces.