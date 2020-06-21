It can fill a nation with hope. It causes its inhabitants to temporarily forget their daily suffering. Stories of popular success are passed down through the generations.

For countries that are less blessed with football talent and genealogy, these teams come once in a generation. For others, such as five-time World Cup winner Brazil, they come a little too regularly.

While there are many great teams to pull on the famous yellow shirt, there is one that is particularly bright.

The team that won Mexico in the 1970s included Jairzinho, Gerson, Tosto, Rivellino and Carlos Alberto, Brazil's 'Eternal Captain' and the greatest goal scorer in World Cup Finals history.

It was the last goal scored in that World Cup – the fourth to beat Italy 4-1 in the final – and was the epitome Joga Bonito (Play beautifully) Brazil has long been a synonym for magic.

Nine of the 10 outfield players played a part in goal creation, with the ball making its way into the unfolding Alberto's path, pushing the ball into the bottom corner.

Dazzling Brazil

“We’ve won the World Cup and the sport is the (pinnacle) of my life, no doubt,” Peele said in a 2016 interview with CNN Sport’s teammate Dan Riddell.

“I said: ‘Santos champion, I’m going to retire,'” Peele recalled thinking of Mexico before the 1970s. ” Then I said: ‘No, I’m going to play the World Cup. This is my last World Cup, May God reward me once again for playing good. “

It is fair to say that his prayers were answered.

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the 1970 World Cup final, and looking back on that tournament is perhaps nostalgic. The World Cup was the first to be broadcast in color around the world, making those bright yellow shirts all the more dazzling.

It is a triumph for what we today call the ‘football purists’; Of Brazil Jogo Bonito The most organized and defensive-minded system that has defined Italian football for decades, as opposed to Italy’s Catenaccio.

“When I was little, my dad was definitely talking about that extraordinary team,” former goalkeeper Dida, a 2002 World Cup winner, recently told CNN Sport’s Dan Riddell.

“It’s the best team of all the players because it’s a team that has never seen it before, an easy win – and they have Pele who made all the difference in the world.

“He is, in my opinion, the number one player in the world, the strongest player we have ever had. He has proven it, scored 1000 goals. The 1970 team is the strongest team that Brazil has.”

Dida was born three years after winning the World Cup in 1970, but the stories told by his father made the players his heroes.

Long before YouTube and streaming services made the most obscure reserve leagues available worldwide, the 1970 World Cup was the first opportunity for many to see these superstars in action.

No one on the Brazilian side played club football outside their country, so the world watched in awe as these unknown faces tore their opponents.

At the heart of it all, Pele is.

The Santos forward worked from a little deeper in the four-man front line, as head coach Mario Zagalo tried to attack the Brazilian talent.

“When I was under 20, I almost met him [Pele] But I was dismayed because it didn’t happen, “Dida recalled her desperation to meet her hero.” But I finally had the chance and it was a real great feeling to hug, feel, and talk to him.

“It was an extraordinary feeling to see the statue so closely. It was the greatest opportunity of my life.”

‘Another Level’

Dida was part of Brazil’s World Cup-winning team in 2002, and was regarded by many as another team that had never considered the world stage great.

The attacking trio of Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho is one of the most feared in history, but for Dida it was no match for the 1970 team.

“They are all just another level,” he says. “I know football has changed, but they certainly win today with the same conditions and Peele will score.

“It was definitely in the first place [in Brazil’s greatest teams]. They do things easily and calmly. That doesn’t mean the adversaries are weak, but the talent that the team needs to improve is impressive. “

There have been great Brazilian teams since then. The South American country has won two more World Cups, not less, but for most Brazilians in the 1970s, it was at the heart of everything else.

It is one of a generation of teams – even for a country blessed with football talent as Brazil – and the opposition is cheering.

“I told him before the game, he was made of skin and bones like everyone else,” Italian defender Tarcisio Burgnich said of Pele after the final. “Of course I was wrong.”