‘Perry Mason’ review: Matthew Rice is not your grandma Perry Mason in HBO’s new series

“You know his name, but not his past,” says HBO’s promos, which probably falsely assumes that people care enough to learn. Yes, the character has been around for decades, but that doesn’t mean that someone is crying out for the “Star Wars” type prequel.
Best of all, it was located in Los Angeles in 1931, where the Hollywood of the Depression deals with Hollywood and corrupt power brokers. Mason regularly works for an experienced lawyer (John Lithgow), who has fewer disturbances than the Associate (Shea Wigham).
The freedom with the creation of Earle Stanley Gardner does not end there, as other names with unexpected wrinkles pass through Mason’s orbit, including legal assistant Della Street (Juliet Reliance) and Paul Drake (Chris Chalk), an African-American beat cop.
This is a period we haven’t seen much of on TV, but HBO has run into it every few years, including the aforementioned “Boardwalk” and before that the “Carnival” series never lived up to its strange Dust Bowl concept.
However, the revisionist approach from producers Rollin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald has a hit-and-miss quality, especially in relation to its subplots. On the plus side, the investigation brings Drake – who has been caught up in racism before entering these events – and less successfully, an evangelist (Tatiana Maslany of “Orphan Black”). Homophobia, and the need to be close, also raises its head.
Beyond his impeccable appearance, the district attorney shouts out the casting reputation of Stephen Root and minor roles for Robert Patrick, Lily Taylor, Justin Kirk and Wigham and the “Boardwalk” alum in Gretchen Mol.
After all, the narrative and pacing are not so tight, and after a solid start, the last few episodes get stuck in the courtroom. This is inevitable, perhaps, but not as compelling as it was built before.
The character’s myths have some amusing callbacks, in which Mason is told that no one agrees on the witness stand – one of the many places where at least some familiarity with the source doesn’t hurt.
“It’s really in me,” Mason said early on, about the dire nature of the case.
Given its charming setting and attractive mix of elements, “Perry Mason” doesn’t sink deeper into its hooks; However, in keeping with the legacy of the famous lawyer, who has never lost, the show clears the bar for making a favorable judgment.
“Perry Mason” premieres June 21 at 9 p.m. On HBO. Like CNN, HBO is a unit of WarnerMedia.
