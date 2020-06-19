‘Perry Mason’ review: Matthew Rice is not your grandma Perry Mason in HBO’s new series

“You know his name, but not his past,” says HBO’s promos, which probably falsely assumes that people care enough to learn. Yes, the character has been around for decades, but that doesn’t mean that someone is crying out for the “Star Wars” type prequel.

In fact, Developed for Robert Downey Jr. (Who left as a producer), the star of a series of eight episodes “The Americans” Matthew Rice, in the title role, is investigating the abduction and murder. Out of the way of square-jawed justice with Raymond Burr, this Mason is a boozy, foul-mouthed, divorced scrambler, with some collections about World War I flashbacks and bending the rules.

Best of all, it was located in Los Angeles in 1931, where the Hollywood of the Depression deals with Hollywood and corrupt power brokers. Mason regularly works for an experienced lawyer (John Lithgow), who has fewer disturbances than the Associate (Shea Wigham).

The freedom with the creation of Earle Stanley Gardner does not end there, as other names with unexpected wrinkles pass through Mason’s orbit, including legal assistant Della Street (Juliet Reliance) and Paul Drake (Chris Chalk), an African-American beat cop.