Pope Francis has written a letter of support to Alex Janardi following the horrific crash

The 53-year-old Zanardi, who cut off both his legs after a motorcycle accident nearly 20 years ago, lost control of his handbike while competing in a relay race in Tuscany, Italy.

In a handwritten letter published by the Italian newspaper Gazetta dello Sport, Pope Francis praised Zanardi for living life to the fullest and providing “a lesson in humanity”.

“Your story is an example of how to restart after a sudden stop. Through sport you have demonstrated how to live a life of heroism. Disability has become a lesson in humanity,” Wrote

“Thank you for giving strength to those who lost it. I am so close to you in this traumatic moment, and pray for you and your family. The Lord bless you and our Lady will protect you.”