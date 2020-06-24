sport

Pope Francis has written a letter of support to Alex Janardi following the horrific crash

by Niki J. Layton
Pope Francis has written a letter of support to Alex Janardi following the horrific crash
The 53-year-old Zanardi, who cut off both his legs after a motorcycle accident nearly 20 years ago, lost control of his handbike while competing in a relay race in Tuscany, Italy.

In a handwritten letter published by the Italian newspaper Gazetta dello Sport, Pope Francis praised Zanardi for living life to the fullest and providing “a lesson in humanity”.

“Your story is an example of how to restart after a sudden stop. Through sport you have demonstrated how to live a life of heroism. Disability has become a lesson in humanity,” Wrote.

“Thank you for giving strength to those who lost it. I am so close to you in this traumatic moment, and pray for you and your family. The Lord bless you and our Lady will protect you.”

Read: Alex Janardi in an insidious coma after a deadly handbike crash in Italy

After the accident, Janardini was taken to Santa Maria Alley Scott Hospital in Siena, where she underwent three hours of emergency neurosurgery for facial head injuries.

The hospital said the Italian condition was “stable” after the fifth night of the accident.

“The patient is always intoxicated, intubated and mechanically ventilated and the prognosis is confidential,” read the statement.

Zanardi’s son Niccolo posted a picture on Instagram of himself holding his father’s hand on Wednesday.

“I won’t let go of this hand. Come on, daddy, take a step back even today.” Header.

Livia Borghese and Paul Gittings contributed to this report.

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

