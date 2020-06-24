Pope Francis has written a letter of support to Alex Janardi following the horrific crash

The 53-year-old Zanardi, who cut off both his legs after a motorcycle accident nearly 20 years ago, lost control of his handbike while competing in a relay race in Tuscany, Italy.
In a handwritten letter published by the Italian newspaper Gazetta dello Sport, Pope Francis praised Zanardi for living life to the fullest and providing “a lesson in humanity”.
“Thank you for giving strength to those who lost it. I am so close to you in this traumatic moment, and pray for you and your family. The Lord bless you and our Lady will protect you.”
After the accident, Janardini was taken to Santa Maria Alley Scott Hospital in Siena, where she underwent three hours of emergency neurosurgery for facial head injuries.
The hospital said the Italian condition was “stable” after the fifth night of the accident.
“The patient is always intoxicated, intubated and mechanically ventilated and the prognosis is confidential,” read the statement.
Zanardi’s son Niccolo posted a picture on Instagram of himself holding his father’s hand on Wednesday.
Leave a Comment