Premarket stocks: Gold prices rise over fears of coronavirus caseload

But traders said Wednesday they were showing signs of being uncomfortable.

What’s happening: The price of gold, an essential safe haven, has risen above 77 1,776 per ounce, the highest level in nearly eight years.

“The technical picture now indicates that it could launch a long-awaited attack from $ 1,800 per ounce of gold,” Onda senior market analyst Jeffrey Haley told clients.

In Germany, the DAX fell more than 2%, despite a closely watched eFo Business survey exceeding expectations and suggesting that the country’s recovery is underway.

Concerns about another epidemic are mounting after a new lockdown in the region around the meat-processing factory where the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia struck a coronavirus outbreak.

US stock futures are also low, with rising cases of investors in states such as California, Florida, Arizona and Texas. The country’s epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned Tuesday that if the country does not take the pandemic by the fall, “you are essentially chasing after a forest fire.”

When countries reopen, the situation of the United States depends on the world economy. Two EU diplomats said the European Union could recommend that member states prevent Americans from visiting their countries because of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Remember: Even when investors are running carefully, risky assets such as stocks do not show any real signs of deterioration. The S&P 500 rose nearly 40% from its March 23 low.

Despite the lack of growth in cases leading to the latest lockdowns, economists are still concerned about the strength of the recovery.

Jorge Krర్mer, chief economist at Commerzbank, said he expects recovery in the second half of this year to be modest, despite the upswing in Germany’s Iphone Business Climate Survey.

The crisis facing the American shale industry

The American shale oil industry is celebrating its 15th birthday in a dangerous moment.

Huge growth from the hull has made the United States the world’s raw producer. But the shale industry has failed to turn the growing barrels into sustainable profits and the pestilence has turned the world upside down.

What this means: My CNN business colleague Matt Egan reported that depressed crude prices, heavy debt and capital flights from fossil fuels could lead to bankruptcy and firefighting sales for big players.

A study released this week by Deloitte found that 30% of U.S. shale operators are technically bankrupt at $ 35-a-barrel oil prices. This means that the discounted future value of these frackers is less than their total debt.

US oil is now trading between $ 39 and $ 40 a barrel.

Backstory: With the help of historically-low interest rates, US shale oil companies have had easy access to capital from investors attracted by their growth potential. These investments have enabled tech innovations that have elevated production to the sky and made frackers more efficient.

Yet earnings and free cash flow are elusive. Deloitte said the U.S. shale industry has burned by $ 300 billion since 2010.

The ongoing recession and suppressed fuel prices are now forcing big and small oil companies to cut the value of their once profitable portfolios. This increase in paperwork has major implications for the industry.

Is the pound effectively an emerging market currency?

The British pound is one of the most traded currencies in the world. But erratic price movements and continued weakness are causing some investors to rethink its position in financial markets.

See here: In a recent note to clients, Bank of America suggested it was time to consider the pound as a emerging market currency.

“That’s what we believe [the pound] It is in the process of developing into a currency that resembles the underlying reality of the British economy: it is getting smaller and shrinking, ”said strategists Kamal Sharma and Myria Kairiako.

The currency, which has declined 16% compared to the dollar since the 2016 Brexit referendum, has been very unstable since March.

Sharma and Kairiko described its ups and downs as “neurotic at best, incomprehensible at worst”. They recognize that the only currency that investors see more volatile is the Brazilian real.

The pound is especially likely to move into the second half of the year. The country’s large funding gap is a big risk for a Bank of America as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns have arisen as to whether the United Kingdom can negotiate a trade agreement with the European Union – which the British economy does not understand.

“Brexit is likely to change the way investors look at the pound,” Sharma and Kyriaco said.

June 9 from 9:00 am International Monetary Fund posts.

Also today: The latest data on the US crude list arrives at 10:30 am.

Coming up tomorrow: Early U.S. unemployment claims are expected to drop to 1.3 million last week. This marks the 12th consecutive week of decline.