Protesters set up a guillotine in front of Jeff Bezos’ DC home

Guillotine was set up by protesters outside the Washington, DC complex, where reports say Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos lives.

Several videos have been circulated on social media that resembled a popular tool for executions during the French Revolution in a residential area of ​​the nation’s capital. One sign read: “Support our poor communities. Not our riches. “

It was not immediately clear whether Bezos was in DC this weekend.

His primary home was in Washington state, where he grew up in 1994 as a huge e-commerce company. He is now one of the richest people in the world with a net worth of $ 160.8 billion According to Forbes.

He sometimes lives in the upper-class Manhattan neighborhood, popular with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez.

One video showed a female protester in DC covering her face with a megaphone: “When they are threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out.”

A digital flyer was streamed online, “Cancel Current. Rebuild our future. ”He named his DC complex and promoted an event there on Sunday evening from 4-8 p.m.

“Amazon works directly with the police to monitor us, provoke racist fears in the name of profit.

“End abuse and profits. Eliminate police, prisons and Amazon. ”

Smalls, an Amazon employee for five years, reportedly stopped work at the company’s warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y., earlier this year to protest the lack of personal protective equipment and casualty payments during the coronavirus pandemic. The Guardian reported.

Amazon said Smalls was fired for “violating social distance guidelines and endangering the safety of others.”

Bezos said on Instagram earlier this month that he was “happy to lose” customers who did not support Black Lives Matter.

After the death of a black man named George Floyd, who joined the list of Amazon companies seeking to count on institutional racism, a Minneapolis police officer died by kneeling on his neck while handcuffed.

In the days following Floyd’s death, the company posted a note: “We believe Black lives matter. We stand in solidarity with our black employees, customers and partners and are committed to helping to build a country and world where everyone can live with dignity and fear. “

Bezos will testify before Congress soon as the company faces antitrust scrutiny on Capitol Hill this summer. He is one of the few Silicon Valley executives who have not testified before Congress in recent years – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have all been invited to testify.