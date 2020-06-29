Qatar’s 2022 World Cup ‘Diamond in the Desert’ stadium completed

The 40,000-seat stadium, dubbed “Diamond in the Desert,” is one of eight stadiums used in the competition.

The stadium has a triangular design with intricate, diamond-like designs, and as the sun moves across the sky, the facade changes color.

“It’s very special. It’s an important part of our heritage. It’s located in the heart of the city of education,” said Nasser Al Qatar, chief executive of Qatar’s 2022 World Cup Organizing Committee.

“The City of Education has many leading institutions, leading universities and schools and it will be a stadium that can be used as a recreational and sports facility after the World Cup.”