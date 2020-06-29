Qatar’s 2022 World Cup ‘Diamond in the Desert’ stadium completed

The 40,000-seat stadium, dubbed “Diamond in the Desert,” is one of eight stadiums used in the competition.
The stadium has a triangular design with intricate, diamond-like designs, and as the sun moves across the sky, the facade changes color.
“It’s very special. It’s an important part of our heritage. It’s located in the heart of the city of education,” said Nasser Al Qatar, chief executive of Qatar’s 2022 World Cup Organizing Committee.
“The City of Education has many leading institutions, leading universities and schools and it will be a stadium that can be used as a recreational and sports facility after the World Cup.”
The stadium is the first since Qatar 2022 to receive a five star rating from the Global Sustainability Assessment System.
“All of our stadiums have four stars, so this is a specialty,” said Al-Khater, who is proud that most of the materials used to build the stadium are imported regionally and 25% of the materials are recycled.
The two previous stadia are the Khalifa International Stadium and the Al Janoub Stadium.
Managers expect two more stadiums to open by the end of 2020: Al Rayon Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium.
Critics have accused the human rights violation of workers in the Gulf state.
But organizers have been adamant that they are misrepresenting the country internationally
“Is Qatar behaving unfairly? Yes, in my opinion, too much,” Al-Qatar told CNN Sport in late 2019. “I believe Qatar has been judged too early.”
