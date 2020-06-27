Quichou Moutai: The world’s top liquor brand is now China’s largest public company

It is currently valued at more than 1.8 trillion yuan ($ 259 billion), making it one of the country’s top banksIts value is less than 1.8 trillion yuan (3 253 billion).

For comparison, Chinese tech legendsAndThese are valued at $ 5 605 billion and $ 614 billion, respectively. The former is listed in Hong Kong, the latter trades in New York and Hong Kong.

Diageo DEO AB InBev BUD In 2017, it became the largest liquor manufacturer in the world in terms of market value, A British company that owns Johnny Walker and other big brands. Diageo’s current market value is approximately $ 65 billion ($ 81 billion).The world’s largest brewer is worth 78 billion euros ($ 88 billion).

The stock is now trading at 1,460 yuan. Last year, Moutai became the first Chinese company to see its stock price since 2005 Hit 1,000 yuan (about $ 145) The stock is now trading at 1,460 yuan.

Chinese officials have been cautious in the past about the company’s high value. State media in 2017 Called The company more than doubled its shareholding in just 11 months, urging investors to take a “rational view” of the company and not resort to “short-sighted ulation.”

It stabilized the stock at the moment, although it remains a favorite among analysts.

Hao Hong, head of research at BOCOM International, the security arm of China’s Bank of Communications, said there was not a single factor that boosted the stock’s recent performance.

He said investors were more risk-averse during the coronavirus pandemic, which, despite the high price, would lead them to buy into Moutai’s stock.

Hong says the company has a “very clear” formula for success. Over the years, it has enjoyed strong earnings growth, a favored brand and a cash inflow rarely seen in Chinese companies, which has contributed to a steady rise in prices.

“So I challenge you to find another company that can do it,” Hong added. “Great margins, a very dear brand … People are still buying something that isn’t there tomorrow.”