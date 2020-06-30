Recovered coronavirus patients report secretory pains a few months later

A report says that mystery pains continue to persist even months after coronavirus patients are thought to have recovered.

“What we are seeing is very frightening,” said Gabriel Izbicki, professor at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center Told the Times of Israel.

“More than half the patients, after weeks of negative testing, are still symptomatic.”

More than the typical features of COVID-19, most patients report pain in areas that are not completely unexpected, Eran Schenker, the city’s clinic director, told the paper.

“It appears on the hands, feet, or other areas where the virus has no direct effect,” says Shenker.

“If you ask about the pain level on a scale of 1 to 10, maybe 10, people will say they can’t sleep,” he told the paper.

“Some of them had coronavirus in March, so they may have recovered for months,” he emphasized, noting how seriously ill they are when they get chronic pain.

“We scan and see nothing, but they have this pain – we are told again and again about it,” he said.

The 55-year-old man, who had coronavirus in March, now told the paper his wife “feels like he’s broken” – despite negative tests for COVID-19 last month.

“He’s worse than he was in the hospital,” she told the paper, “he’s so tired, he can’t walk.”

As with almost everything connected to the coronavirus, a complete newness of symptoms is almost impossible to treat.

“Pain killers prevent pain, but do not alleviate the source, but we do not know how to address the source and you will not be on painkillers for the rest of your life,” says Shenker.