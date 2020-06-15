Reichard Brooks’ wife and officers say they want to go to jail

Brooks’ family lawyer Justin Miller told CNN’s Ana Cabrera on Sunday that the first comment made by a police officer after the deadly shooting on Reichard Brooks was “very disturbing.”

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howards told CNN: “We really get a chance to hear the officer’s first statement after the shooting. And what the officer said was not what saved his life. What was his statement,” I got him. ‘”

Miller said he and his family know about the “I’ve got him” ad.

That hurt me, my partner Chris and his wife Tamika. It’s very hurtful, ”Miller said.

Miller discussed the autopsy, saying they had not seen the report, but that they were aware of some of the contents.

“We know he was shot twice in the back, once in his mid-back and once in his buttocks and those shots killed him,” Miller said.

As for the allegations, Miller said, “This is a little different than saying it was a George Floyd murder, because it is still a murder, but in legality, they fall apart when they clash and taste and then the person fleeing is killed.”

For what Miller hoped to be accused of, he said, “It’s probably not murder.”

“It’s a difficult thing to collect,” Miller said. “You know, you look at all the other cases that are a little bit clear and you know, the client is fatal, and there are no murder charges against them.”

Miller said it’s good people and city leaders are taking steps to “reduce the problems.”

“But it’s not fair. A man’s life has been taken. Children have lost a father, and a wife has lost a husband. So we don’t really think it’s ever fair.”