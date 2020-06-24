Republican denial that you ever read Donald Trump is so succinct and cruel

Yes, he said things (and tweets) that the past president did not publicly pronounce. Yes, he works without any blueprint or plan, choosing instead to win. Yes, he takes credit for everything and does not blame anything. Yes, he has spent decades carefully crafting with friends – and enemies – around the world.

But there is much to be said about Trump’s radicalness, which abolishes all sorts.

Every time, however, someone is able to overcome the dilemma – and that makes Trump so unusual as president. Over the weekend, Steve Schmidt, who campaigned for John McCain’s 2008 presidency, was the man in an interview with MSNBC.

“Donald Trump is the worst president of this country so far. I wouldn’t call it hyperbolic. He is, but he is a consequential president, and he has brought this country to its weak spot in three short years. If you are wondering where we are today from the day Barack Obama stepped down. And there are many of us that day who are deeply skeptical and very concerned about what the Trump presidency will look like, but this is a moment of unequal national shame and weakness.

“When you hear the President, these are vulgar, an idiot. And I don’t use those words. I use them because they are the exact words of the English language to describe his behavior. His actions. We have never seen the level of incompetence, the level of inefficiency, anyone in the history of the country. There are significant responsibilities on a daily basis.

“This guy is amazing to be president of the United States. He’s a New York City man, a con man. So many bankruptcies, failing businesses, a reality show, he’s the one who never made him a successful businessman. And he really brought epic death, suffering, and financial collapse, and clearly, this is not happening in every country in the world, this place, our place, our home, our country, the United States. We are the most vulnerable place to die of disease. With a highly fragmented economy, and because of the foolishness we are sitting in the Oval Office behind the Resolution Desk. “

Like I said: it’s brutal. From coronavirus to police brutality and back-to-back protests – this is just a brief glimpse of what Trump’s behavior is like for the Republican Party and the nation.

But Schmidt is also a lifelong Republican. He served on Lamar Alexander’s 2000 presidential campaign. He has served on Capitol Hill for Republicans. He also served as communications director for the House GOP’s campaign arm. Republican shepherd Arnold Schwarzenegger helped run for California governorship. He ran the McCain campaign.

This is not a man who has been in contact with the Republican Party over and over again. Schmidt has been a partisan fighter for most of his career. He’s a much longer Republican than Donald Trump.

So, while it’s easy for Trump loyalists to denounce Schmidt’s presidency, it’s not easy. Yes, Schmidt is no secret of his disdain for Trump. This does not mean that everything he says about the above President is wrong. Or ignore it.