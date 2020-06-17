Rob Lowe’s surprising friendship with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

The “Parks and Recreation” star He has been in Hollywood all this time, he has multiple friends groups, he doesn’t know many people, including people.

Thomas certainly falls into that latter category, and Lowe spoke with Conan O’Brien in a recent episode of the late-night show host’s podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”

Lowe discusses his new podcast “Literally! With Rob Lowe” and says that he has had a variety of buds to invite guests to, as he has been in the industry for over 40 years.

“It could be Brat Pack people, it could be ‘West Wing’ people, ‘Parks and Rec’ people,” Lowe said. “It could be people (people) who are surprised that I’m friends … it’s really fun.”