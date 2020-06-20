Lewandowski scored 33 goals in just 30 Bundesliga matches this campaign, and his latest arrival in the first half of the Allianz Arena saw Bayern take a 3-1 advantage at the break. No more scoring in the second half.

Gabon star Abameyang scored 31 for Borussia Dortmund in the 2016/17 season before moving to his current club Arsenal in the English Premier League.

In the 1971-72 season, Legendrovsky was still short for a stunning all-time record of 40 by Legendary Bayern Munich and German striker Gerd Mల్లller.

With 48 goals in 41 games in all competitions this season, Lewandowski has plenty to improve on, as Bayern face Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup final on July 4, before attempting to win the Champions League starting in August.

Lewandowski was the top scorer in Europe’s elite competition this season with 11 goals in six games, with Bayern winning 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in February in the last 16 clash against Chelsea.

Holland double

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga’s other top scorers are headed for Timo Werner’s RB Leipzig Erling host Brad Holland’s Borussia Dortmund.

His playing Werner The last two matches for Leipzig before joining Chelsea , Which was empty, but Norwegian Prodigy Holland scored in the half and Dortmund won 2-0, finishing second in the standings behind Bayern.

The 19-year-old has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, scoring 13 goals in 14 games since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg last December.

Werner finished 26th in the Bundesliga this season, second behind Lewandowski.

The consolation for Leipzig, which lasted until the last eight of the Champions League, was a 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in Hertha Berlin.

There is only one round left for the Champions League next season, and it leaves Leverkusen three-point Leipzig in a battle for automatic qualifying spots with a very low goal.

Elsewhere, it looks dimmer for Verder Bremen, leaving the second leg north of the 3-1 win at Mainz, hovering over two points of Fortuna D డsseldorf in the relegation playoff spot.

The Brighton Arsenal are stunning

Meanwhile, in the English Premier League, Abameyang’s Arsenal suffered their second defeat in four days, with Brighton winning 2-1 over the Gunners as Neil Mauppe scored deep in injury time.

In the 68th minute at Amex Stadium, Nicolas Pepe sustained a fumbled side of Michael Arteta with a superb strike, but home defender Luis Dunk doubted Arsenal’s defense to equalize seven minutes later.

Aaron Connolly seemed to end all the squares until he cleverly helped the ball to Maupay.

Moupe, who was in aerial challenge with Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno in the first half, saw Germany in agony, arguing with Matteo Gundouzi in a melee of players at the last whistle. .

Moupe said after the match that he did not intend to offend Leno, but that he did not have much sympathy for the rest of the team and that he was entitled to not be too modest after the opening goal.

Earlier, the relegation fighters denounced Leicester City’s victory as Watford scored the last gasp equalizer and a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road.

England full-back Ben Chilwell looked to have won the visitors with an impressive left-footed strike for 89 minutes, but Craig Dawson saved a valuable point for the Hornets with an acrobatic overhead kick goal a minute later.