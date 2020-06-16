sport

Roger Goodell encourages NFL teams to sign Colin Kaepernick

16 hours ago
by Niki J. Layton
Niki J. Layton

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, he’s going to take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said. “But I welcome it. Support the decision-making club and encourage them to do so.”

Goodell’s video, in response to NFL players calling for the league to condemn racism and support its black players, makes no mention of Kaepernick, with one exception The Commissioner was critical.

Referring to Kaepernick in an ESPN interview, Goodell said: “If his efforts are not on the field but working in this space, we (him) will welcome him to the table and help us and guide us. Help us make good decisions about what to do in the community.”

Goodell said Kaepernick had been invited into these conversations earlier.

“We want to make sure everybody at that table is welcome and is trying to help us solve some of the most difficult and difficult issues that have unfortunately been around for a long time,” Goodell said. “But I believe we are at a stage where everyone is committed to making a long-term, sustainable change.”

The NFL’s talk comes as protests and conversations about police brutality and racism have taken hold in the wake of the deaths George Floyd Minneapolis, Bryona Taylor Louisville and RESHARD BROOKS In Atlanta, in the hands of the police.
Kaepernick did not play in the league From the 2016 season – he sits for the first time while playing the national anthem. The protest turned knee after One Time Seattle Seahawk and Green Beret Nate Boyer convinced Kaepernick to be more respectful of the nation’s military, the quarterback said.

Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to the 2013 Super Bowl, played his last game on January 1, 2017. He later became a free agent.

Neither team gave him a contract, and in October, he complained to the league. Kaepernick alleged that NFL team owners were cooperating to prevent him from signing. The NFL denies any combination but in 2019, They reached a solution With Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid, kneeling with him.
In November 2019, Kaepernick retired from an NFL workout in Atlanta His representatives said he had rejected his request to have the film crew. He held his own exercise session in Riverdale, Georgia.

Melanes, Steve Almasi, Andy Scholes and David Close contributed to this report on CNN’s LoL.

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

