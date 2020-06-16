Roger Goodell encourages NFL teams to sign Colin Kaepernick

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, he’s going to take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said. “But I welcome it. Support the decision-making club and encourage them to do so.”

Referring to Kaepernick in an ESPN interview, Goodell said: “If his efforts are not on the field but working in this space, we (him) will welcome him to the table and help us and guide us. Help us make good decisions about what to do in the community.”

Goodell said Kaepernick had been invited into these conversations earlier.

“We want to make sure everybody at that table is welcome and is trying to help us solve some of the most difficult and difficult issues that have unfortunately been around for a long time,” Goodell said. “But I believe we are at a stage where everyone is committed to making a long-term, sustainable change.”

Kaepernick did not play in the league From the 2016 season – he sits for the first time while playing the national anthem. The protest turned knee after One Time Seattle Seahawk and Green Beret Nate Boyer convinced Kaepernick to be more respectful of the nation’s military, the quarterback said.

Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to the 2013 Super Bowl, played his last game on January 1, 2017. He later became a free agent.

Neither team gave him a contract, and in October, he complained to the league. Kaepernick alleged that NFL team owners were cooperating to prevent him from signing. The NFL denies any combination but in 2019, They reached a solution With Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid, kneeling with him.