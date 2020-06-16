Royal Ascot: The Queen lost her favorite meeting for the first time in 68 years

The Equestrian Festival is one of the highlights of Britain’s social calendar and is a permanent fixture on the Emperor’s calendar.

Racing can go as expected, the global pandemic has blocked Ascot’s usual traditions.

“In these challenging times, we are once again delighted to welcome the best horses and jockeys from around the world and pay tribute to those who helped make this race meet possible.

“This year’s Ascot is very different because it is a very frequent opportunity for friends, families and colleagues to gather together and enjoy the hobby.

“However, with the courageous efforts of managers, owners, coaches and consistent staff, I’m sure this will be one of Britain’s finest sporting events and a highlight of the racing calendar.”

The convention usually attracts hundreds of thousands of interested spectators, but this year’s edition is limited to people who need race days.

The focus will be on an expanded schedule of world-class racing with 36 competitions over five days.

However, the total prize pot has been significantly reduced to 65 4.65 million – up from $ 9.11 million in 2019 – what Ascot Racecourse chief executive Guy Henderson has called “unprecedented times”.