‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestant Gia Gunn thinks the COVID-19 is a hoax

Gaia Gunn of the “Rupal’s Drag Race” fame believes in COVID-19 and the resulting pandemic is a hoax.

“I think the whole masked thing is F-King ridiculous,” the reality star, 30, told fans Via Instagram Clip Captured by Evan Ross Katz. “I honestly think this whole COVID-19 thing is a hoax.”

Gunn continued, “Everyone, you know, cares pretty well and I think this is definitely something to do, but I also think a lot of people have brainwashed. We are going to look more and more and look at each other with masks, we are also going to wear our masks, then for me, it emphasizes that everything is not right.

“I’m telling you that things are much better than the government allows you to think.”

Gunn competed during Season 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Season 2 of “The Switch Drag Race” and Season 4 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.”

Fans of the series immediately blew up the show, warning that her comments could harm public health.

It’s hard for me to get behind this. People around the world are dying on a regular basis. Please rethink what you put in the universe. Even if it’s your opinion, it’s too irresponsible for your fans. Wear masked people, ” One fan tweeted, With Adding another, “120,000+ dead Americans disagree with Gaia. Okay girl though. Act foolishly. “