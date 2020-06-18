Serena Williams ‘can’t wait’ to play at this year’s US Open

There are doubts whether tennis’s top stars will compete in this year’s edition after the United States Tennis Association (USTA). A range of strict limits has been proposed For the incident between the pestilence.

However, the 23-time Grand Slam champion said she was looking forward to coming to court in New York.

“I think the USTA is going to do a great job and make sure everyone is safe,” she said at a press conference Wednesday.

“It’s exciting. Most of us have played professional tennis and have passed six months.