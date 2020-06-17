sport

Serena Williams ‘can’t wait’ to play at this year’s US Open

by Niki J. Layton
There are doubts whether tennis’s top stars will compete in this year’s edition after the United States Tennis Association (USTA). A range of strict limits has been proposed For the incident between the pestilence.

However, the 23-time Grand Slam champion said she was looking forward to coming to court in New York.

“I think the USTA is going to do a great job and make sure everyone is safe,” she said at a press conference Wednesday.

“It’s exciting. Most of us have played professional tennis and have passed six months.

“I’m definitely going to lose the fans. Don’t get me wrong. Getting together with that New York crowd and everyone cheering, I really miss it in some of those tough matches. It’s crazy, but I’m like, ‘I’m so excited.’

Williams coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently told CNN A nearly three-year-old daughter is likely to lose her home major if Olympia is not with her.
With the cancellation of Wimbledon this year and the postponement of the French Open until September, the tennis calendar has already had a serious impact on the pandemic.

Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep are two names who have expressed concern about hosting a tournament in New York.

At the same time Rafael Nadal told reporters this was not an “ideal” situation.

However, the New York government’s Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the tournament is going through a number of safety precautions.

