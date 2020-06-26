Sherlock Holmes looks great in the upcoming Netflix adaptation, the lawsuit claims

Based on the novels written by Nancy Springer and released on Netflix in September, the film follows the legend of the legendary detective created by Springer.

The late writer’s estate objected to the way Holmes was portrayed in the series, In the books below the author’s copyright, Sleuth has always argued that kindness and emotion are the only ones. In previous works, and now in the public domain, his loneliness and lack of empathy are key elements of his character and should be respected in any adaptation, the estate said.

Many later Sherlock Holmes titles are still protected under US Copyright Protection Act.

The film sued the estate of Netflix, American producers, Springer, her publisher Penguin Random House and others in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico. Henry Cavill Sherlock and Millie Bobby Brown As the title character, Enola – is set to premiere on the video platform.