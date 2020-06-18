World

Siberia's long unusually warm climate is a 'terrible sign': a scientist

Surface temperatures in Siberia were 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than last month, making it the hottest May in the Russian region since records began in 1979, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), a program affiliated with the European Commission. The warm weather of Siberia came when the world experienced it May is the hottest on record, C3S investigations show.
According to the For meteorologist Martin Stendel, the temperature deviation in northwestern Siberia last month was only once every 100,000 years, if not for climate change.

But in Siberia, it’s not hotter than usual – the region has experienced above-average surface air temperatures throughout the winter and spring, especially in the warmest temperatures since January, C3S has found.

“This is undoubtedly a terrible sign,” said senior C3S scientist Freeza Wamborg.

Siberia sees large temperature variations from month to month and year to month, and in previous years there were months when temperature anomalies were larger than the region had experienced in the past six months, C3S said. But, according to C3S, it is uncommon to see temperatures that are warmer than average for several months in a row.

Although the entire Earth is warming, the rise in temperature does not occur evenly across the planet, Wamborg said.

Western Siberia stands as an area of ​​warming with greater variations in temperature.

The scientists said The Arctic region is warming upAs a consequence of global warming, on average, more than twice as fast as the rest of the planet.
Russia is the hydrometeorological center of Russia, in its 140-year history Reported earlier this year.

The effects of warm temperatures

Warm temperatures already seem to have negative effects.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin Ordered an emergency After 20,000 tons of fuel spilled into a nearby river in the Siberian city of Norilsk.
Russia has the warmest temperatures of the winter, while Moscow is ice free

The permafrost meltdown has sunk the storage tank base, pointing to the dangers of rising warming temperatures for the Arctic infrastructure and ecosystems, said fuel company parent Narnikel.

“What we can do right now … is that last year, with unusually mild summer temperatures, permanent snow will melt and the pillars under the platform will sink,” said Narnikel Chief Operating Officer Sergey Diachenko.

Sergei Varkhovets, coordinator of Arctic projects for Russia’s WWF branch, said the incident had catastrophic consequences.

“We will see the results of it in the years to come,” says Varkhovets. “We’re talking about dead fish, birds contaminated flowers and poisonous animals.”

Last year, Wildfires have devastated the Arctic According to official Russian estimates, injecting megatons of greenhouse emissions into the atmosphere at an unprecedented level.

CNN’s Mary Illushina and Frederick Pleitzen contributed to the story.

