Social distance stickers were removed before the Tulsa rally in the Trump campaign

As part of the BOK Center’s security plan for the June 20 rally, Arena Management has purchased 12,000 do-not-sit stickers intended to keep people away from leaving open seats among attendees.

On the day of the rally, when event staff had already placed stickers on almost every seat in the 19,000-seat arena, a person who knew that the Trump campaign had stopped event management and then began removing stickers, spoke to The Washington Post on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

Tim Murtagh, communications director of the Trump campaign, did not address the sticker dismissal incident, but said in a statement to CNN that the health care taken on the program instead.

“The rally is fully tailored to local needs. In addition, each rally attendees received a temperature check before entry, a face mask and adequate access to a hand sanitizer,” Murtagh said Saturday.

Stickers were removed in the arena before the event, and according to pool reporters, the stickers that appeared on the seats before hours were almost gone by Saturday afternoon. According to pool reports, the stickers were removed before allowing people into the field. Meanwhile, in a posted video clip, two men, one in a suit and one wearing a badge and face mask, are seen pulling stickers from the seats in a section of the arena. The identities of the men are ambiguous. After the majority of the stickers went into effect, Trump’s campaign member in the event warroom overseeing the arena’s management preparations aired on the radio and, according to a person familiar with the post, told them to stop. The event staff were told to apply stickers. Later, the campaign started pulling them in, the man said. READ This is how the Yankees and Mets work in the short season By the time Trump stepped into the field, attendees were not adhering to social distance guidelines, instead grouping together without empty seats for each other. Stickers on the seats are also not visible. In the end, fewer than 6,200 people attended the rally, indicating a return to the Trump campaign trail. There has been fierce backlash from the media and “radical protesters” over the gathering of such a large group among the pandemic. In the days before the rally, a group of local attorneys sued to stop the incident from happening, unless administrators agreed to take steps to adhere to the administration’s own social distance recommendations to limit the spread of coronavirus. Prosecutors said in their lawsuit that Tulsa Health Department figures that led to Saturday’s planned rally on Monday saw the largest number of new coronavirus cases. A judge ultimately denied the emergency request. Neither Trump nor the White House has asked for the removal of stickers, a White House senior official told the Washington Post. Since the June 20 rally, at least eight staff members have tested positive and most of the campaign bosses have decided to detain them for the week instead of going to office, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

CNN’s DJ Judd and Ryan Nobles contributed to the story.