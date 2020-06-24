Of Veera, Fla.; – Fast-Pitch softball team to the U.S. Star Cat Osterman and her colleagues have been vociferously critical of President Donald Trump for tweeting that its players stand up for the national anthem and honor the flag.

Scrap Yard Dogs played the USSSA Pride in Florida on Monday night. The tweet, which has since been deleted, featured a picture of Dogs standing up and reading: “Hey @realDonaldTrump Pro Fastpitch Live streaming @usssaspacecoast @USSSAPride everyone who respects FLAG!”

The 37-year-old Osterman tweeted after the game, saying her team did not support the comments and “does not represent them.” Another US man is heading to the Tokyo Olympics next year. Pitcher Monica Abbott said in a statement that she disagreed with the team’s message.

“Being blind-sided with a tweet like this in the middle of the game is very disrespectful to all my Black teammates, athletes and supporters,” Abbott said in his Twitter post. “And that’s not acceptable.”

USA Softball said in a statement on its Twitter account on Tuesday that it fully supports the rights of all national team members and their beliefs.

Osterman Told the Houston Chronicle On Tuesday the team was “running away from the scrap yard and not wearing the scrap yard uniform.”

“At the moment, we have 15 or 16 girls and no coaches in the organization,” she said. “Now we have to decide what we want to keep playing and what it will be like.”

This is the first game for Scrap Yard after the coronavirus pandemic closed the sport worldwide. Dogs is an independent group based in Conroe, Texas, north of Houston.

A message was sent out Tuesday night seeking comment from the team.

Osterman said General Manager Connie Mae sent the tweet and players talked to her after the game.

“GM tried to talk her tweet out of a good place in her heart and she was proud to be able to take the field with us and be united,” Osterman told the Chronicle.

“This team is very united. We were proud to take the field, and it was a platform to show that sports can continue. However, it has been hijacked because it is political. “