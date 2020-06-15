Some want the Dolly Parton statues instead of the Confederate monuments

“We should not forget history, but we should not glamorize those who do not deserve our praise,” the petition stated. “Instead, let’s honor real Tennessee hero Dolly Parton.”
National debates about Confederate memorials have been revived as issues of racism and racism take center stage following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Parsons shared a recent update on the petition: “The idea of replacing all those monuments with Dolly Parton seems funny, but there is something to the history of the monuments.”
“Most of these monuments to the Confederacy were built in the early 20th century and in the 60s and 70s in direct opposition to the Reconstruction and Civil Rights Movement,” he wrote. “Monuments to the Confederacy are intended to obscure the terrorism needed to overthrow the Reconstruction and to politically threaten African Americans and separate them from the mainstream of public life.”
Instead, Parsons writes, he wants to honor Parton – whose “generous heart has undoubtedly changed the world for the better.”
Dolly Parton has donated more to this country, from the Dollywood Foundation, which has provided books and scholarships to millions of American children, to millions of dollars donated to dozens of organizations, such as the Red Cross and the Kovid-19 Research Center, Stated in the petition.
She tweeted, “As a Tennessee, I am sick of the fact that our state has monuments that celebrate racist historical figures who have done evil. Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forest are undoubtedly the best people in our state’s history.”
The Parsons petition received more than 6,200 signatures as of Monday afternoon. CNN reached out to representatives for Parton for comment.
