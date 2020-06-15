Some want the Dolly Parton statues instead of the Confederate monuments

Change.org petition Started by Alex Parsons, “Tennessee is full of statues commemorating federal officials.”

“We should not forget history, but we should not glamorize those who do not deserve our praise,” the petition stated. “Instead, let’s honor real Tennessee hero Dolly Parton.”

National debates about Confederate memorials have been revived as issues of racism and racism take center stage following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Parsons shared a recent update on the petition: “The idea of ​​replacing all those monuments with Dolly Parton seems funny, but there is something to the history of the monuments.”