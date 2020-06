SpongeBob SquarePants Gay? Nickelodeon reinforced that theory

The network has a photo of a beloved animated character in a recent tweet celebrating Pride Month.

Spongebob portrait in tweet along with the actor Michael D. from “Henry Danger” who is transgender. Cohen, And the character of Avatar Korra from “The Legend of Korra”, a bisexual.

In a tweet, “The LGBTQ + community and their friends are celebrating #Proud this month and every month.”

#SpongeBobIsGay began trending, with many deciding that the tweet was a confirmation of the character’s sexuality.