SpongeBob SquarePants Gay? Nickelodeon reinforced that theory

16 hours ago
by Henry L. Joiner
SpongeBob SquarePants Gay? Nickelodeon reinforced that theory
The network has a photo of a beloved animated character in a recent tweet celebrating Pride Month.

Spongebob portrait in tweet along with the actor Michael D. from “Henry Danger” who is transgender. Cohen, And the character of Avatar Korra from “The Legend of Korra”, a bisexual.

In a tweet, “The LGBTQ + community and their friends are celebrating #Proud this month and every month.”

#SpongeBobIsGay began trending, with many deciding that the tweet was a confirmation of the character’s sexuality.

Because of his close relationship with best friend Patrick Starr, the Internet long ago determined that SpongeBob was gay.

But the show’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, dismissed the ulation concerns about the relationship and sexuality of the characters in 2005.

Hillenburg died at age 57 in 2018 due to complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS.

“It has nothing to do with what we’re trying to do,” People magazine reported Hillenburg saying. “We don’t think of them as gay. I think of them as almost gay. We’re trying to be funny and it has nothing to do with the show.”

CNN reached out to Nickelodeon for comment.

