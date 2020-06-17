SpongeBob SquarePants Gay? Nickelodeon reinforced that theory

The network has a photo of a beloved animated character in a recent tweet celebrating Pride Month.
In a tweet, “The LGBTQ + community and their friends are celebrating #Proud this month and every month.”
#SpongeBobIsGay began trending, with many deciding that the tweet was a confirmation of the character’s sexuality.
Because of his close relationship with best friend Patrick Starr, the Internet long ago determined that SpongeBob was gay.
But the show’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, dismissed the ulation concerns about the relationship and sexuality of the characters in 2005.
Hillenburg died at age 57 in 2018 due to complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS.
CNN reached out to Nickelodeon for comment.
