‘Swing In, Sweet Charity’: English rugby union bosses reviewing slave-era song

“The RFU has stated that we need to do more to achieve diversity and we are determined to accelerate change and increase awareness,” the governing body said in a statement.
“On the swing, the Sweet Chariot song has long been a part of rugby culture and has been sung by many who are not aware of its origins or its tenderness.
“We are reviewing its historical context and our role in educating fans to make informed decisions.”
But former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan posted on Instagram a news article about the issues surrounding the song: “Please tell me if I’m wrong … but it’s definitely not right !!”
Is it right for rugby fans to sing a slave-era song?
“Swing In, Sweet Chariot” is one of the most recognizable figures in African-American spirituality. Respected, passionate and rooted in the fear of US slavery and racial oppression.
For the past three decades, the familiar melody has been the anthem of England’s Rugby Union team, a common resonance in the stadia of its haunting chorus national team.
And therein lies the problem.
Do thousands of England fans sing the lyrics of sadness and despair, often middle-class, often whites?
Three years ago, when CNN asked if RFU was reviewing the use of “swing, sweet charity”, a spokesman for the English rugby governing body said: “Swing has been associated with rugby and rugby clubs for decades. It has been sung by fans to back the England rugby team.”
