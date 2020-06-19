sport

‘Swing In, Sweet Charity’: English rugby union bosses reviewing slave-era song

by Niki J. Layton
The Rugby Football Union (RFU) did not immediately respond to CNN but said in a statement to British media that the company was determined to “accelerate change and increase awareness.” Black Lives Matter Movement prompts Corporations And organizations to rethink how they work.

“The RFU has stated that we need to do more to achieve diversity and we are determined to accelerate change and increase awareness,” the governing body said in a statement.

“On the swing, the Sweet Chariot song has long been a part of rugby culture and has been sung by many who are not aware of its origins or its tenderness.

“We are reviewing its historical context and our role in educating fans to make informed decisions.”

Former England rugby union player Maggie Alfonsi talked about why she didn’t sing the song Twitter: “I’ll never stop using my voice !!”
Brian Moore, former English rugby union player and commentator Said: “The world has moved on, and rightly so, then things that are normal should not be common now … It must be celebrated in its proper context.”

But former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan posted on Instagram a news article about the issues surrounding the song: “Please tell me if I’m wrong … but it’s definitely not right !!”

ALSO READ: ‘A Slap in the Face of History’ – Use the slave-era song to chant?

Is it right for rugby fans to sing a slave-era song?

“Swing In, Sweet Chariot” is one of the most recognizable figures in African-American spirituality. Respected, passionate and rooted in the fear of US slavery and racial oppression.

READ  Marcus Rashford takes a knee and Manchester United draw a fist

For the past three decades, the familiar melody has been the anthem of England’s Rugby Union team, a common resonance in the stadia of its haunting chorus national team.

And therein lies the problem.

Cornell Brooks, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
In 2017, CNN Sport considered a slave-era song – an underground railroad coded message for slaves seeking freedom – to see if it could be used to boost the national team’s athletic reputation..

Do thousands of England fans sing the lyrics of sadness and despair, often middle-class, often whites?

“Slavery is slapped in the face of history,” said Cornell William Brooks, then president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), who described the use of spirituality in the sport. Brooks is now a Hauser Professor of Nonprofit Organization Practice and Professor of Practice of Public Leadership and Social Justice at Harvard Kennedy School.
American academics call it “ignorance, lack of sensitivity and arrogance” in Sweet Swarth singing “to cheer the rugby team.” Cultural appropriation.

Three years ago, when CNN asked if RFU was reviewing the use of “swing, sweet charity”, a spokesman for the English rugby governing body said: “Swing has been associated with rugby and rugby clubs for decades. It has been sung by fans to back the England rugby team.”

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

