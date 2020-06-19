Taylor Swift is educated at Juntenth and you want to be, too

What’s more, Swift wants to educate her followers about the celebration, so the superstar Singer is also known as the Independent on holiday in her official social media accounts.
June 19 marks the day that slaves in Texas ended slavery – two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
On Friday, Swift posted a video of The Route writer Daniel Young explaining the origins of Juneteenth and why it is a national holiday.
She thanked the site and Young before sharing her thoughts about the day.
“Personally, I have decided to give all my employees a holiday on June 19, in honor of Independence Day, and continue to educate me on the history that has brought us to this present moment,” Swift wrote in caption. “For my family, everything that has been broadcast recently gives us an opportunity to reflect, listen and reproduce any part of our lives that is not loud and brutally anti-racist.
