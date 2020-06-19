Taylor Swift is educated at Juntenth and you want to be, too

What’s more, Swift wants to educate her followers about the celebration, so the superstar Singer is also known as the Independent on holiday in her official social media accounts.

June 19 marks the day that slaves in Texas ended slavery – two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

On Friday, Swift posted a video of The Route writer Daniel Young explaining the origins of Juneteenth and why it is a national holiday.

She thanked the site and Young before sharing her thoughts about the day.