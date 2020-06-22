Weather forecasts for people in the small Siberian town of Verkhoansk say temperatures hit 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday. This is a record high in the hottest places in the world.
According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), affiliated with the European Commission, Siberia experiences large changes in temperature from month to month and year to year. It is not uncommon for temperatures to remain above average – temperatures in Siberia have been above average since 2019.
June average temperatures in Verkhoynsk reach 68 degrees Fahrenheit, so a new record-high temperature is a concern.
Also in May, permanent snow melted under tank support led to “heavy” diesel spills in the region, which spilled into the Arctic Ocean.
Rapid Arctic Warming
The Arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet through a process called arctic amplification.
It is also important to the rest of the world. Ice melting in the Arctic leads to sea levels, not in the Arctic Ocean. With less snow, the world’s oceans are warming up to reflect sunlight.
