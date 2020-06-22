Temperatures in the Arctic Siberian town have reached 100 degrees and new highs

Weather forecasts for people in the small Siberian town of Verkhoansk say temperatures hit 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday. This is a record high in the hottest places in the world.

According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), affiliated with the European Commission, Siberia experiences large changes in temperature from month to month and year to year. It is not uncommon for temperatures to remain above average – temperatures in Siberia have been above average since 2019.

June average temperatures in Verkhoynsk reach 68 degrees Fahrenheit, so a new record-high temperature is a concern.

CNN’s Brandon Miller and Julia Hollingsworth contributed to this report.