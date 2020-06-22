Top News

Temperatures in the Arctic Siberian town have reached 100 degrees and new highs

by Barbara C. Arroyo
A Siberian town that endures the world's widest temperature range has recorded a new high due to a heat wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.
Weather forecasts for people in the small Siberian town of Verkhoansk say temperatures hit 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday. This is a record high in the hottest places in the world.

According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), affiliated with the European Commission, Siberia experiences large changes in temperature from month to month and year to year. It is not uncommon for temperatures to remain above average – temperatures in Siberia have been above average since 2019.

June average temperatures in Verkhoynsk reach 68 degrees Fahrenheit, so a new record-high temperature is a concern.

Signs of hurt continued Monday, when Satellite footage showed multiple wildfires In Siberia near the Arctic Circle. Mark Parrington, senior scientist at Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service Observed The number and intensity of Siberian wildfires has also increased significantly.
The snow in the Siberia rivers broke “exceptionally early” in May, a record hottest May in the region since records began in 1979. C3S reported.

Also in May, permanent snow melted under tank support led to “heavy” diesel spills in the region, which spilled into the Arctic Ocean.

If it weren’t for climate change, temperatures in northwestern Siberia would only occur once every 100,000 years, says meteorologist Martin Stendel Said.

Rapid Arctic Warming

The Arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet through a process called arctic amplification.

Arctic ice melting is accelerated, leading to seasonal ice cover, which is not white and absorbs more sunlight, leading to further warming, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

It is also important to the rest of the world. Ice melting in the Arctic leads to sea levels, not in the Arctic Ocean. With less snow, the world’s oceans are warming up to reflect sunlight.

Plus, NOAA’s 2019 Arctic Report Card It has been discovered that the Arctic’s melting permanent ice releases 600 million tonnes of net carbon per year into the atmosphere.

CNN’s Brandon Miller and Julia Hollingsworth contributed to this report.

