The $ 1.1 million purchase of a college football coach is a ridiculous trend

In the 1932 film “Horse Feathers”, Groucho Marx – the new president of Huxley College, Professor Quincy Adams in the role of Wagstaff – came to a conclusion: “The trouble is we neglect football for education!”

Last week, University of Iowa football conditioning coach Chris Doyle resigned following a $ 1.1 million purchase after he was accused of making racist comments. A conditioning coach dismantled 1 1.1 million.

Iowa, mostly state-funded, has been in a bad financial state in recent years. The pestilence was added to it. In March, the state unemployment rate increased from 49,300 to 63,500. April and May are expected to increase completely.

Before the pandemic, there was a hemorrhage in college money. From 2018 onwards Report In Iowa City Press-Citizen:

“This September, company leaders are expected to seek more support from Iowa politicians.

“A proposal to review the Iowa Board of Regents this month calls for more than $ 7 million in state appropriations for general education funding next year, following a series of midyear budget cuts after university officials urged to shut down construction and shutter long-term centers on campus.”

“The state’s allocations to UI’s general education fund are 29 percent, which is about 45 745 million this school year.”

But there is nothing special here. You may not have enough money to heat a dormitory or light up classrooms, educate students, or pay for caregivers, but there are always heaps of money for football and basketball – even 1 1.1 million for the departure of a conditioning coach.

Now let’s pay for the athletes! What? From where Granting them six years to get a full ride and graduate is not enough. After all, they were hired to play ball. Leaving with a legitimate college education can be spontaneous and accidental.

Meanwhile, it is impossible to believe that the NFL and the NBA, now communicative, financial and social skills, have attended college rather than matriculate.

This is not an opinion, it is an almost daily, demonstrable fact.

And Iowa is now more of a rule than an exception. Rutgers, a state school, is in the process of eliminating or reversing more than 450 educators, secretaries and management workers. Millions of people have been thrown – and lost – in RU’s football team.

Last week, Rutgers launched an online fundraiser. Not for the financial relief of students or for forged and dismissed employees, but for the athletic department.

However, with unemployment rising in nearly every state, the highest paid state employees, millions, continue to be Division I college football and basketball coaches. Those attending college to pursue education – which should be top notch and perhaps the only priority – will end up with money and even rans.

And if you were recruited from the mean streets and didn’t make it a pro, you were back to that hopeless scene, uneducated. Where college students are expected to grow after college graduation, those who have been exploited to win ball games have reached 22 or 23.

Do the same 40 or so colleges hire or produce offenders annually? Coincidence? If there is no authority to seek change there is no reason to change.

I have written about this before and I strongly believe: D-I schools and their presidents have not been able to successfully defend the racket charges.

Selfish players don’t see the big picture

New Cookbook Expires: “Recipes for Disaster,” subtitle, “What if People Don’t Bluff?”

If there were 20 per cent of those who emailed this column saying they were done with sports because of the politics, greed, arrests and lack of strong leadership surrounding the MLB, then the NFL and NBA are not kidding, and they represent 20 per cent punishment nationwide, that’s a ton.

But they are still not taken for granted.

For example, is anyone close to saying that Jamal Adams isn’t all about him? There are other things that those people have to worry about, especially now, how many millions will he be paid or where will he play? Does he think his open threats and grips will increase his popularity and honor rating?

Kyrie Irving is so happy that he offers daily updates. Should we feel the lamentations of stand-and-pose Bryce Harper?

People’s unconditional devotion to sports is losing current conditions. To maintain that devotion undoubtedly would be fatal.

The Cancellation Culture has earned a right. It still seems impossible, the MLB suspended her in 1996 for making public N-word racist and anti-Hitler anti-Semitic comments, but Cincinnati’s St. Ursula Academy named the stadium for science wing and Reds owner Marge. Scott. Her name will be deleted soon.

The University of Cincinnati could be next. With the urgency of Black UC pitcher Nathan Moore and Jewish UC grad and former major league player Kevin Yukilis, UC’s “Marz Shot Stadium” could be renamed.

