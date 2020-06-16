The 92-year-old Hello Kitty founder is passing on the business to his grandson

Shintaro Suzi will step down as chief executive of Sanrio on July 1, the company said in a statement on Friday. Tomokuni Suzi, 31, is responsible for “effective decision making.” Shintaro will continue as chairman.

Shintaro Sanrio was founded in 1960 as a gift shop by the Yamanashi Silk Center and in 1973 changed its name to Sanrio. Sanrio was one of the first Japanese companies to see the potential in the character licensing business – and Hello Kitty is by far its most popular and profitable creation.

However, Sanrio has had trouble growing its licensing business in recent years: the global royalty fee sales ratio fell 11% in fiscal 2019. She was created in 1974 and made her debut On vinyl coin purse A year later, Hello Kitty appeared on everything from sneakers and paper towels to chopsticks and panini makers. The appeal of a cartoon cat-like figure has been instrumental in spreading “Kawaii” Japanese pop culture abroad. (Origin of Kawaii – “Kawaisa” – Translates into “cuteness” in English .)However, Sanrio has had trouble growing its licensing business in recent years: the global royalty fee sales ratio fell 11% in fiscal 2019.

At the same time, Sanrio has grown into a retail and entertainment behemoth with amusement parks and restaurants in Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.