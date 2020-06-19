Several UK companies this week identified ties to the slave trade and pledged new financial aid to black and minority ethnic groups. Companies are highlighted in a University College London Database Exploring the legacies of British slave ownership, which a Substantial contribution To the wealth of the country.

Historic England says that between 1640 and 1807 Britain enslaved 3.1 million Africans and transported them to colonies around the world. According to the National Archives, many of these individuals were taken to the Caribbean for work on sugar plantations, which made their owners very wealthy by exporting sugar, molasses and rum.

When colonial slavery was abolished in 1833, the British government paid 20 20 million (25 million) to compensate slave owners, and slaves received nothing. In today’s terms, according to Historic England, the compensation is equivalent to about .5 16.5 billion ($ 20.6 billion).

In recent weeks, Black Lives Matter protests have erupted in the United Kingdom, with demonstrators calling for the dismantling of the statue of seventeenth-century slaveholder Edward Colston and the removal of other monuments.